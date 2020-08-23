Swansea closing in on deal for talented Premier League youngster

Swansea City are set to complete the loan signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of the new Championship season.

The creative midfielder featured in 16 games for Wolves last season but he made just seven of those appearances in the Premier League and started just once in the top-flight.

With no European football at Molineux next season, it seems as though minutes will be hard to come by for the England youth international and he is now set for a temporary switch.

That’s after the Telegraph revealed Gibbs-White is on the verge of joining the Swans for the upcoming campaign, which will see the 20-year-old link up with Steve Cooper once again.

Gibbs-White was part of the successful England U17 squad that won the World Cup under the guidance of the current Swansea chief and actually scored in the final, so the boss knows the player very well.

Of course, this would be the latest talented youngster to make the switch to work under Cooper, with Rhian Brewster, Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher just three who spent last season with the Welsh side on loan.

The verdict

This seems as though it would be the perfect move for all parties. Firstly, Gibbs-White needs to be playing regularly and that’s not going to happen at Wolves, so this would be a great opportunity for him.

That would also suit the Premier League side as their player gets minutes at a good level and Swansea will be bringing in an exciting midfielder.

Gibbs-White is technically good and could be a key creative outlet for this Swans side as they look to win promotion next season.

