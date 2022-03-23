Swansea City’s two most underwhelming signings from the last 5 years and why – Do you agree?

With the summer transfer window now looming, clubs will be starting to think about their summer transfer window business, and Swansea City will be no different.

Following a rather mixed first season under the management of Russell Martin during the current campaign, the Swans will be looking to get things right in the market, so they can push on in the Championship in 2022/23 and beyond.

There is however, no guarantee they will do that, with recent history showing that while the club have had success in the market in the past few years, other deals certainly have not worked out.

Can you identify these 24 ex-Swansea City players from three clues?

1 of 24 Currently plays in Turkey, left Swansea in 2017, featured for France at international level Wilfried Bony Bafetimbi Gomes Michu Fernando Llorente

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at Swansea’s two most underwhelming signings of the last five years, right here.

Roque Mesa

Mesa joined Swansea from La Liga side Las Palmas for a reported £11million fee back in July 2017, signing a four-year deal with the Welsh club.

However, the midfielder failed to really settle with Swansea, struggling to make an impact for the club, starting just nine Premier League games before being loaned back to Spain in January 2018, joining Sevilla.

That loan move was made permanent in the summer of 2018 following Swansea’s relegation from the Premier League, bringing a very premature end to Mesa’s time with the club, during which he offered very little return on their investment in him.

Kristoffer Peterson

Another international signing who never really worked out for Swansea, Peterson joined the club from Heracles back in the summer of 2019, signing a three-year deal with a reported £500,000 fee.

Having previously played under then Swansea manager Steve Cooper at youth level at Liverpool, and with plenty of top-flight experience and success in the Netherlands under his belt, expectations may well have been high for the winger.

However, the winger would make just 12 appearances for the Swans, scoring once in a League Cup win over Cambridge, before being loaned back to the Netherlands with Utrecht, before completing a permanent transfer to German second-tier side Fortuna Dusseldorf in the summer of 2020, just a year after moving to Wales.