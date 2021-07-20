Swansea City’s transfer stance over 25-year-old outlined as Sheffield Wednesday circle

Swansea City are prepared to offload midfielder George Byers during the summer transfer window as they seek to ensure they have long-term financial sustainability, according to Wales Online.

Byers is down the pecking order at the Liberty Stadium in terms of the Swans’ midfield options and he was allowed to move out on loan to Portsmouth in League One during the second half of last term.

The 25-year-old managed to make 14 appearances in the league for Pompey as they missed out on a place in the play-offs.

A recent report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon had revealed that Sheffield Wednesday are interested in making a potential move for Byers this summer as they aim to add to their midfield options. That report added that it was expected that Swansea could make him available for a move this summer.

The latest update from Wales Online has now reaffirmed that Byers is one of the players that Swansea are prepared to offload this summer.

That comes with the Swans seeking financial stability now that they are no longer receiving parachute payments from the Premier League after their relegation during the 2017/18 campaign.

The verdict

This is potentially a major positive for Sheffield Wednesday with Byers a player that might well be a very wise signing for them to make. The 25-year-old has not been able to fully convince at Championship level with the Swans, but he showed in his spell at Portsmouth that he is more than capable of being an asset for any side in the third tier.

It seems that Swansea are wanting to get his wages off the books as they seek more financial sustainability and that is something that the Owls might be able to use to their advantage.

Any fee for the 25-year-old was always likely to be minimal and Sheffield Wednesday are under an embargo that prevents them paying any fee for players this summer.

Therefore, the Owls might be able to work out a compromise with the Swans that means they can still sign Byers without having to pay a transfer fee.

That would enable Steve Cooper’s side to get his wages off the wage bill and also mean that Sheffield Wednesday get a top tagret into the club, so it could be a win-win situation.