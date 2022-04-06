Swansea City’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers – Where are they now?

Swansea City are rebuilding under Russell Martin, who has his sights set on the long-term.

This season has been inconsistent from a Swans point of view, but there are level-headed supporters who can see what Martin is trying to build, whilst a first ever league double over Cardiff City will win over a percentage of the less convinced.

The hope will be that a group of young players emerges together, clicks in the manager’s system and philosophy, then, starts competing at the sharp end of the table and delivering more performances that replicate this season’s South Wales derby outings.

These young Swansea players are following in the footsteps of some excellent talent at the club, which has sparked the idea of this article as we look back on the club’s 10 youngster goalscorers on record.

We also take a look at what they are up to now.

Follow the link for the first: