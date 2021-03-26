Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

Swansea City’s top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

Published

11 mins ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

Swansea City head into the international break needing to recover from the defeat they suffered against rivals Cardiff City and bounce back to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive.

Steve Cooper’s side are still in a strong position and they still have an all-important game in hand left to play on Watford. That could help them to close the gap and put some pressure on the Hornets. However, were they to fail to get automatic promotion then they would still have the chance to go up through the play-offs and they have experience of that from last term.

The Welsh club have had to tighten their budget since being relegated from the Premier League, after making a number of signings that broke their transfer record while they were in the top-flight. They will hope they can get back to the top-flight and have the chance to strengthen the squad once again with some quality additions.

With that in mind, here we have put together a list of the club’s top ten most expensive signings and see where they are now…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Swansea City’s top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: