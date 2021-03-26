Swansea City’s top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

Swansea City head into the international break needing to recover from the defeat they suffered against rivals Cardiff City and bounce back to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive.

Steve Cooper’s side are still in a strong position and they still have an all-important game in hand left to play on Watford. That could help them to close the gap and put some pressure on the Hornets. However, were they to fail to get automatic promotion then they would still have the chance to go up through the play-offs and they have experience of that from last term.

The Welsh club have had to tighten their budget since being relegated from the Premier League, after making a number of signings that broke their transfer record while they were in the top-flight. They will hope they can get back to the top-flight and have the chance to strengthen the squad once again with some quality additions.

With that in mind, here we have put together a list of the club’s top ten most expensive signings and see where they are now…