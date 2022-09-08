Swansea City’s top 10 most expensive signings ever – But what are they up to now?

Russell Martin will be hoping that his Swansea City side can kick on after his first season in charge of the South Wales club last time out.

The Swans, who will be spirited by their 1-0 victory over QPR at the weekend, currently sit 19th and will be striving to continue progressing up the second tier standings as the season progresses.

Managing to keep hold of Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi, Martin will now have his full attention back on the pitch after what would have been a difficult couple of weeks.

Possessing a tough fixture list over the next five games, the next month or so will provide a great indication as to where Martin’s side are at.

Whilst we wait and see how the Swans fare up as the campaign progresses, here, we take a look at the 10 most expensive signings Swansea have made ever.

Note: All the figures have been taken from Transfermarkt.