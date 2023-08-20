Highlights Swansea City has had an underwhelming start to the Championship season under Michael Duff's management. Duff is still searching for his first league win. Swansea's top 10 managers based on win percentage include Jan Mølby, Ronnie Burgess, Graham Potter, John Toshack, Harry Griffiths, Kenny Jackett, Steve Cooper, Brendan Rodgers, Joe Bradshaw, and Roberto Martinez.

Swansea City have made an underwhelming start to the new Championship season.

Michael Duff has been placed in charge of the south Wales club following the departure of Russell Martin over the summer.

The former Barnsley boss has failed to win either of his first two league games in charge at the Swansea.com Stadium.

A draw against Birmingham City opened Duff’s account as Swansea manager, but a defeat to West Brom last weekend has the new boss still searching for a first league win in charge of the team.

However, he did earn his first competitive victory with the club with a 3-0 win over Northampton Town earlier this month in the first round of the EFL Cup.

That victory has earned Swansea a second round clash with Premier League side Bournemouth on 29 August.

Who are the top 10 Swansea managers based on win percentage?

Duff still has a long way to go to be considered one of the best Swansea managers of all time.

The club has had some great figures in charge of the first team squad over the years.

Here we look at who ranks as the top 10 managers in Swansea’s history, based on their win percentage during their time with the Welsh outfit…

10 Jan Mølby - 38.75%

Mølby took the reins at Swansea as a player manager, overseeing the end of the 1995-96 campaign and the start of 1996-97.

The Dane led the Swans to a 22nd place finish in the second division, which ultimately relegated the club.

Results improved in the third tier, but ultimately it was not Mølby who would lead the team back to the second division at the first attempt having been replaced midway through that term.

9 Ronnie Burgess - 38.76%

Burgess took charge of Swansea in the summer of 1958 and lasted just over three years at the helm.

During his time with the Swans, he oversaw 129 games, winning a total of 50.

He maintained the team’s status in the second division throughout this period, earning a best league finish of 10th.

Swansea were the Welshman’s first club in his managerial career, later going on to take the reins at Watford, Hendon, Bedford Town and Harrow Borough.

8 Graham Potter - 41.18%

Potter took charge of Swansea during the summer of 2018 and oversaw one season in charge of the Championship side.

Potter arrived with European pedigree having managed in Sweden with Ostersund.

A 10th place finish earned his side plenty of plaudits, even though they missed out on a place in the play-offs.

This led to his move to Brighton, before eventually earning a big-money move to Chelsea where he lasted only a handful of months.

Potter is currently out of work.

7 John Toshack - 41.43%

Tochack had a long and successful career as a manager, leading the likes of Sporting CP, Real Madrid and the Wales national team.

But before all of that, the Welshman took charge at Swansea, where he managed the club from 1978 to 1984, first as a player-manager and then just as the head coach.

He oversaw over 250 games in charge of the Welsh outfit, winning over 100 times, earning promotion from the fourth tier all the way up to the top flight during that period.

6 Harry Griffiths - 42.64%

Griffiths had two stints in charge at Swansea, the first of which took place from 1 January 1975 to October 1977, winning 54 of his 127 games in charge.

Griffiths didn’t have to wait long for his return to the Welsh club, making his comeback in November of 1977.

He was replaced by John Toshack, who he worked under as assistant manager until his death in April of 1978.

5 Kenny Jackett - 44.23%

Jackett took charge at Swansea in 2004, taking the reins in what was only his second role as a manager in his career.

The now 61-year-old had previously worked at Watford, but there was a seven-year gap between the two positions.

Jackett won 69 of his 156 games in charge, overseeing a three-year period with the club.

He earned promotion to League One during that time, as well as an EFL Trophy triumph in 2006.

4 Steve Cooper - 44.44%

Cooper is the last man to lead Swansea to a play-off final, overseeing a run to Wembley Stadium in 2021.

The team suffered defeat at the hands of Brentford, consigning the club back to the Championship.

Cooper departed the club following the defeat, with a record of 47 wins from 105 games over a two-year period.

He has since led Nottingham Forest back to the Premier League, with the Reds now in their second campaign in the top flight.

3 Brendan Rodgers - 44.76%

Rodgers has led an excellent career in management, winning two Scottish domestic trebles and a third Scottish League Cup.

The Northern Irishman has also won the English FA Cup with Leicester City, as well as having a successful stint in charge at Liverpool.

But it all kicked-off for Rodgers during his time at Swansea where he led the club to the Premier League in impressive fashion.

The now 50-year-old won 43 of his 96 games in charge, before departing for Anfield after just two-years in charge.

2 Joe Bradshaw - 47.06%

Bradshaw is by far the oldest entrant on the list, managing the club from 1929 to 1926.

He oversaw 272 games during that period, winning 128 times.

Bradshaw earned a league title triumph during his time in charge of the Welsh side.

He also managed the likes of Southend United, Fulham and Bristol City during his coaching career.

1 Roberto Martinez - 50%

Martinez is another big name that made his breakthrough as a manager at Swansea.

The Spaniard arrived midway through the 2007-08 campaign, winning 63 of his 126 games in charge during a two-year period.

His final season in charge at Swansea saw the team earn an impressive eighth place finish, building the platform that Rodgers would later use to gain Premier League promotion a few years later.

Martinez went on to join Wigan Athletic, where he won the FA Cup in 2013, before then managing Everton and the Belgian and Portuguese national teams.

Martinez’s career highlight at international level was a third place finish with Belgium at the 2018 World Cup.