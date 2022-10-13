Swansea City’s Russell Martin breaks silence on links to West Brom vacancy

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin has revealed that no contact has been made by West Bromwich Albion regarding their managerial vacancy and has insisted that he is incredibly happy in his current role in South Wales.

The former Scotland international is said to be one of a number of names being considered by the Baggies hierarchy to replace Steve Bruce, with The Athletic claiming that chief executive Ron Gourlay has been analysing whether or not Martin would be a good fit at The Hawthorns.

The 36-year-old has won admirers in many places due to his style of football, which is heavily possession-based and the use of wide attacking centre-backs is thought to be unique in the British game.

Whilst Swansea’s squad took time to settle into his system last season by finishing in 15th place in the Championship, the Swans are in red-hot form right now after an indifferent first few weeks as they currently sit in sixth position in the table.

Swansea have won five of their last six matches in the Championship which has seen them storm up the table and in to the play-off spots in the early stages of the campaign, with Michael Obafemi back amongst the goals following his deadline day transfer saga involving Burnley.

And whilst he has been linked with Bruce’s old job in the Midlands, Martin has insisted it would take something incredibly special for him to be tempted with an exit at this stage.

“Until Julian [Winter] or someone at the club rings me and says someone has knocked on the door or made a phone call or whatever, it is what it is. We’re really happy here,” Martin said, per Wales Online.

“I have said that all the way along. I wouldn’t say that if we didn’t feel that. Our families are so settled here. We love the staff we are working with, and the group of players.

“We’ve done 14 months of such hard work, with a lot of pain and challenge, and we’re starting to really reap the benefits of that.

“We left our previous club after 18 months of really hard work and someone else really benefited from that. I don’t really want to do the same again here.

“I would like for us to see the rewards for hard work and people really buying into what we do. In life, in football, you never know what’s going to happen.

“I hope the club, the staff, the players – we can all get to where we want to get to together. That’ll be complete utopia for us. We’ve been brought here for a long-term project. There are still going to be loads of challenges. I don’t want people to get carried away.

“There’s a really strong connection between the supporters and players, I hope we can continue to grow that.

“When you’re happy you feel a certain sense of fulfilment. You are seeing so many young players go on the pitch and show really good things. That’s the best bit of our job. It would take something really special to take us away from that.”

The Verdict

Whilst there is no doubting Martin’s abilities as a coach, it’s a struggle to see him being the perfect fit for West Brom right now.

What the Baggies need is an immediate fix who can come in and get to grips with the players right away, but Martin wouldn’t be that at all.

The former MK Dons boss is more of a project manager, with players needing quite a bit of time to be comfortable with his style of play and also perhaps a squad overhaul would also be needed.

That is why West Brom should look elsewhere in their search, despite Martin being very talented at what he does.