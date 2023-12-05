Highlights Nathan Jones is not being considered for the Swansea City managerial position following Michael Duff's departure.

Jones has previous Championship experience with Luton and Stoke City, but his reputation was tarnished during his time at Southampton.

Swansea City are currently 18th in the Championship table and without a win in their last five league games.

Nathan Jones is not currently in the running to take over at Swansea City following Michael Duff’s departure on Monday evening.

According to Wales Online, the former Southampton and Luton Town manager is not being considered by the Swans as their next manager.

Duff was dismissed after just a few months in charge, having only been appointed during the summer.

The 45-year-old was a replacement for Russell Martin, who departed for Southampton after two seasons with the Welsh outfit.

Duff oversaw five league wins from 19 games, with their most recent victory coming at the end of October against Blackburn Rovers.

What is the latest Swansea City managerial search news?

Jones has been out of work for almost a full year, having departed the Saints in February.

The 50-year-old has plenty of Championship experience, previously managing Luton and Stoke City in the second tier.

He played a role in Luton’s rise back to the Premier League, but tarnished his reputation with his stint at Southampton.

Elsewhere, John Eustace is being considered a potential candidate following his departure from Birmingham City in October.

The Swans previously held an interest in appointing Eustace, but it is unclear whether he would be keen to take on the role at this stage,

Notts County’s Luke Williams is also being considered as a possible appointment by Swansea.

It is understood that Williams would be interested in taking on the role, despite the Magpies being embroiled in a tense promotion battle in League Two at the moment.

Alan Sheehan has been placed in temporary charge of the team as the club searches for a long-term appointment.

It is expected that Sheehan will oversee this weekend’s fixture, with no replacement lined up to take the reins from Duff immediately.

Sheehan is a former assistant to Jones, having worked with him at Luton.

Where are Swansea City in the Championship table?

Swansea City are winless in their last five league games, which has left them sitting 18th in the Championship table.

The Swans went the entirety of November without a win, with Duff overseeing a 1-1 draw in his final game in charge.

A 94th minute equaliser from Charlie Patino against Huddersfield Town last Saturday was not enough for the former Barnsley boss to keep his job.

The draw has left the south Wales club nine points adrift of the play-off places, and only five clear of the relegation zone.

Next up for Swansea is a clash away to 23rd place Rotherham United on 9 December.

Should Swansea City consider Nathan Jones as their next manager?

Jones’ time at Luton has shown that he knows what it takes to succeed in the Championship while working with limited resources.

However, his time at Stoke and Southampton does leave a lot to be desired, he's a controversial figure in Swansea anyway, given his allegiances and his style of play isn't really mirroring the 'Swansea Way'.

He is a fiery character that needs the right environment to get the best out of himself and his players. It would be a gamble for Swansea to bring in Jones, as it could all blow up spectacularly if it doesn’t work out, but the potential is there for him to do quite well if the Swans gamble.