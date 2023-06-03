Swansea City will be hoping to improve upon their mid-table finish next season as they look to plan for life without Russell Martin.

The former MK Dons manager is on the verge of joining Southampton as their new manager, but considering their recent track record, finding their new head coach should be a simple process.

Graham Potter, Steve Cooper and Russell Martin have all had varying degrees of success at the club in recent years and the Swans will be hoping their next manager can do the same.

Famous Swansea City fans

There might be some famous faces in and around the ground once the new season comes along, too, with the club attracting a number of well known individuals over the years.

With that in mind, we've decided to take a look at the most famous supporters at the Swansea City Stadium.

Elis James

The Welsh comedian is now based in London, but that has not stopped him from attending games both home and away.

He's regularly seen in the away ends at games, as well as talking about the Swans as much as possible in various media commitments, including on his BBC Podcast show Elis James Feast of Football.

You can now see him on Sky Max alongside Matt Lucas hosting Fantasy Football.

Is Michael Sheen actually a Swansea supporter?

Despite growing up in Newport, Sheen is a avid Swansea fan. The actor has featured in theatre productions as well as on the big screen and is known to many football supporters for his depiction of Brian Clough in The Damned United.

He's attended the Swansea City Community Trust annual celebration event in recent years, further reaffirming his love for the club.

Rob Brydon

The versatile actor, presenter and comedian is well known for his role as ‘Uncle Bryn’ in Gavin and Stacey as well as host of the popular BBC panel show ‘Would I Lie To You?’.

He is also known for being a Swans supporter, sending his good luck wishes to the team ahead of the play-off final against Reading in 2011.

Steffan Rhodri

Another cast member from Gavin and Stacey is Welsh actor Steffan Rhodri.

Rhodri is a Swansea supporter and managed to put his alliegances aside during the sitcom, after being portrayed as a Cardiff City supporter in his role as 'Dave'.

Brett Johns

MMA fighter Brett Johns is a Swansea supporter, visiting the training ground and showcasing his skills to his favourite players, with Lee Trundle also making an appearance.

Jay Harris

Swansea-born boxer Jay Harris has been a Swans fan from a young age.

He was paraded on the pitch for supporters against Wigan several years ago, with his love for the club starting when attending the Vetch Field from the age of eight.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

The Hollywood power couple are well known to be Swans supporters as a result of Zeta-Jones being born in the city.

She subsequently married Douglas who is now a follower of the Swans himself.