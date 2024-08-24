Key Takeaways Blackburn Rovers need to sign a new goalkeeper before the transfer window closes.

Brighton's Carl Rushworth is a target to fill that role, and may be allowed to leave the Premier League club temporarily.

The 23-year-old was on loan at loan at Swansea last season, but their pursuit of Tyler Miller could help Blackburn sign Rushworth.

With less than a week remaining until the summer transfer window closes, there are several signings that Blackburn Rovers still need to make.

One particular position where an addition is clearly required at Ewood Park, is between the posts with a new goalkeeper.

Leo Wahlstedt endured a difficult debut campaign in Lancashire last season, making a number of costly errors.

As a result, he was sold earlier in the summer, leaving Blackburn without any senior cover and competition for Aynsley Pears as the club's number one.

There have been a number of names linked with moves to fill that role, and it seems as though another potential target may have emerged.

Blackburn targeting Premier League goalkeeper

According to a recent reports from journalist Alan Nixon, the Ewood Park club are keen to sign goalkeeper Carl Rushworth from Brighton.

It is thought that the Premier League side are willing to let the 23-year-old head out on loan this season, following Bart Verbruggen's return from injury.

That is something Blackburn are seemingly keen to take advantage of, in order to solve their issue in goal.

Now, it could be argued that the latest transfer updates from one of their Championship rivals, in Swansea City, could give Rovers further hope of getting this deal done.

Swansea may have a Carl Rushworth alternative

Rushworth of course, is no stranger to the Championship, having spent last season on loan at that level with the Swans.

Indeed, it is his form for the Welsh club, that has no doubt contributed to the interest that now appears to be emerging in Rushworth, as he becomes available again.

However, it has also been suggested that Swansea have been keen on a reunion with Rushworth this summer, which will have been a concern for Blackburn in the final days of the window.

Carl Rushworth 2023/24 Championship stats for Swansea City - from SofaScore Appearances 46 Goals Conceded 65 Saves per Game 3.1 Goals Prevented 4.02 Penalties Saved 0/5 Clean Sheets 10

That connection with the Welsh club, may well have tempted the goalkeeper to complete a move there, had he been given the choice over his next destination for the rest of the season.

Now though, it appears that the Swans may have another goalkeeper on the way to the club, with reports suggesting that they are closing in on a deal for DC United's Tyler Miller.

The 31-year-old could apparently be set for a move to the Welsh club, if he is able to secure a work permit.

That is something that will therefore give Blackburn hope they may be able to take advantage of in their own pursuit of Rushworth.

Swansea have already signed one goalkeeper this summer in the form of Lawrence Vigouroux, while they also have a former Rovers 'keeper, Andy Fisher, to return from injury later this season.

As a result, if they were to complete the signing of Miller, as seems a possibility, they would already have three senior goalkeepers on their books, reducing the need to bring Rushworth back.

Given Brighton will want him to play regularly if they are to loan him out, they may be reluctant to sanction a return to Swansea if he is going to face such competition for a place in the side.

A move to Blackburn, where Pears is the only other senior option, may be more appealing to the Seagulls when it comes to Rushworth's development.

It is of course, also worth noting that Rovers do have a link with Brighton themselves in recent times.

Jan Paul van Hecke, Reda Khadra, Andy Moran and Yasin Ayari have all enjoyed temporary spells on loan from the Premier League side in Lancashire in the past few seasons.

Consequently, Brighton may also be confident and open about the prospect of sending Rushworth to Ewood Park this season, if a return to Wales does indeed not make sense for those concerned.

With all that in mind, it does seem as though many around Blackburn Rovers may well be hoping that Miller is indeed given the work permit he needs to complete his move to Swansea City.