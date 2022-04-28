Swansea City’s Michael Obafemi to Watford: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi is on the radar of Premier League clubs Brighton and Hove Albion and Watford, as per our FLW exclusive.

The Hornets sit 19th in the top-flight at present and look likely to suffer relegation to the Championship come the end of the season.

If that happens, Watford would be looking to build a squad capable of bouncing straight back to the Premier League as they have done previously.

With that in mind, here, we’ve taken a look at all aspects of a potential Obafemi transfer to Vicarage Road next summer…

Is it a good potential move?

Dividing this one up into two, it could certainly be a good move for both player and club when the transfer window arrives.

Obafemi dropped down to the second tier last summer and after a slow start in South Wales has found his goalscoring boots of late.

In total, the forward has 11 goals in 30 Championship outings this season, 1o of which came in his last 17 appearances.

Watford would be getting a player capable of finding the back of the net if they pulled this one off. Meanwhile, the striker would be getting a move to a team likely to compete at the top end of the Championship next campaign, unlike Swansea this season.

However, whether or not this is realistic given that the Swans only acquired Obafemi last summer remains to be seen, whilst the Welsh outfit are sure to demand a hefty fee to do a deal.

Would he start?

It’s really difficult to say whether or not Obafemi would start at Watford as we don’t know who will be in charge at Vicarage Road next season.

Roy Hodgson is confirmed to be leaving the club regardless of the outcome of this season and therefore a new man will be in the dugout for the Hornets when the 2022/23 season gets underway.

If relegated, the likes of Ismaila Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis and possibly even Josh King could be sold, meaning there would be a lot of open gaps in the attacking areas to fill, but Joao Pedro, who Watford will likely try to keep, could likely occupy the centre-forward role going forwards.

Perhaps Obafemi’s best chance of a start would be in a front two, alongside the young Brazilian.

What does he offer?

One thing that Obafemi certainly offers is goals.

As above, he has hit blistering form in the closing stages of this season and this is something you would expect him to continue now that he has become accustomed to life in the second-tier.

At 21-years-old, the Irish under-21 international also offers potential and the possibility of a big sell on fee.

When in the transfer market, one of Watford’s aims is to get talent for a relatively low fee, showcase that players ability, and then sell the player on to a bigger club for profit.

Obafemi would certainly fit this profile and as such could be an enticing proposition for the Hornets this summer.