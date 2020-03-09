Swansea City’s Joe Rodon shares image of nasty weekend knock following impressive display

Swansea City centre-back Joe Rodon has shared a picture of his battered face following their plucky weekend draw with West Bromwich Albion at The Liberty Stadium.

It was a result which kept Steve Cooper’s side within three points of the Championship play-off places and also led West Brom to drop down into second-place.

Rodon spent some time on the sidelines after opening up a nasty cut on his head in what was a fully-commited display and just the latest example of his immense potential.

QUIZ: Can you name these 15 ex-Swansea right-backs?

1 of 15 Who is this? Angel Rangel Tom Williams Sam Ricketts Alan Tate

He shared the snap with no words on his personal Instagram account, just simply a swan emoji and a black love heart.

Albion, who suffered a rare midweek defeat to Wigan Athletic, would have been hoping to bounce back to winning ways in South Wales but the Swans were in no mood to be generous.

It was actually Swansea who created the better chances as well as Rodon and Andre Ayew both saw decent first-half chances spurned whilst Matt Grimes tested Sam Johnstone in the second half.

A long-range effort from Romaine Sawyers was as close as the visitors came as the home side’s defensive talents proved too good for them.

The verdict

I suspect Swansea only have nine games left to watch Rodon in a white shirt in South Wales, because he is a Premier League player in waiting.

The 22-year-old has been absolutely excellent for two years now and will be attracting a lot of interest from the top-flight in the summer, with an offer too good to refuse likely to be coming the way of the Swans.