Swansea City travel to Bramall Lane on Wednesday night to face Sheffield United as they look to make it four Championship games on the bounce without defeat.

The Swans have been in decent form recently, beating Norwich City and Coventry City before drawing to Bristol City on the weekend, and a win in South Yorkshire could well see them break into the top six.

However, a game against Chris Wilder's Blades will provide a very tough test, and Swansea have endured some difficult days at Bramall Lane in recent seasons, losing 4-0 during the 2021/22 campaign, before succumbing to a 3-0 defeat the following season.

Swansea are also coming off the back of a short turnaround after their game against Bristol City on Sunday afternoon, so they'll be up against it against the Blades, but a win for Luke Williams' side would see his side leapfrog the hosts in the Championship table, and it would be a real statement of intent by the side from south Wales if they could get a result.

With that in mind, here is the latest team news and injury concerns ahead of Swansea's trip to Bramall Lane.

Swansea City injury concerns ahead of Sheffield United trip

Josh Ginnelly and Andy Fisher will miss the trip to Bramall Lane as they recover from their long-term injuries, while Kristian Pedersen also looks like he'll be unavailable as he recovers from the hamstring injury he suffered in the middle of September.

Youngster Sam Parker, who impressed for Swansea last season and attracted interest from the likes of RB Leipzig, Burnley and PSV Eindhoven is back in full training and has played for the club's U21 side in recent weeks, so perhaps he could return to the first-team matchday squad for their trip to Bramall Lane.

Striker Liam Cullen missed Sunday's fixture against Bristol City thanks to illness, but could return to the fold for Wednesday's midweek trip, with the club hopeful that he'll be in contention to return.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the clash against the Robins, Williams said: "He was ill. He missed a couple of days, but then trained for two, but unfortunately, yesterday evening he felt very poorly again, so was unable to be in the squad today (Sunday).

“He’s got a really good chance [of facing Sheffield United] but we have to be careful because he did lose some weight. That’s a concern because he’s not fully fighting fit, so we’ll have to see how he is over the next few days.

“It’s a shame, that, because he’s been in really good form.”

Cullen has scored three times for the Swans this season, and they'll be hoping that their top scorer is fit for a tough away trip.

A positive result at Bramall Lane would make the Championship sit up and take notice

Swansea are just outside the play-offs and have made a decent start to the season, losing just two games, but they've perhaps gone a little bit under the radar, which will suit Williams and the players.

However, a win or even a draw against the Blades would make people sit up and take notice, and could indicate that Swansea will be in the play-off mix this season.

Swansea City's Championship results Date Result Venue 10/08/2024 Middlesbrough 1-0 Swansea Riverside Stadium 17/08/2024 Swansea 3-0 Preston Swansea.com Stadium 25/08/2024 Swansea 1-1 Cardiff Swansea.com Stadium 31/08/2024 West Brom 1-0 Swansea The Hawthorns 14/09/2024 Swansea 1-0 Norwich Swansea.com Stadium 21/09/2024 Coventry 1-2 Swansea CBS Arena 29/09/2024 Swansea 1-1 Bristol City Swansea.com Stadium

Of course, it's only early days, but should Swansea come away from Bramall Lane with three points, then the whole narrative around them changes, and it'll make them a force to be reckoned with.

After dropping two points in the second half against Bristol City on Sunday, Swansea will be desperate to right the wrongs from the weekend, and Wednesday's result will be a good indication of where we can expect them to finish this season.