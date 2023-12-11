Highlights Swansea City must have a successful January transfer window to avoid relegation battle.

Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has been a standout signing for the struggling club.

Centre-back Nathan Wood's contract situation needs attention to prevent losing him for free.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, Swansea City will be looking to bolster their squad in a bid to move up the table after a disappointing start to the season.

It's been a far from ideal start to the season for the south Wales side, who've seen manager Michael Duff sacked in recent times. A good January transfer window is a necessity if Swansea are to pull away from the relegation zone and move up the Championship table.

If the Swans fail to recruit well in January, they could slip into trouble and be caught up in a relegation battle. Whoever is in charge of the Swans come January and the Swans' hierarchy know they can't afford to get things wrong.

The club made 13 new signings in the summer and haven't been afraid to get the chequebook out in recent times.

GK - Carl Rushworth

The goalkeeper joined Swansea on loan from Brighton and has been a shining light in what's been a poor season for the club.

He's played every single game this season and that doesn't seem like it'll change anytime soon. Swansea's summer recruitment was somewhat shaky, but Rushworth has proved a very solid signing.

RB - Josh Key

Key joined the club from Exeter in the summer and has arguably been Swansea's best signing. He missed a chunk of games through injury but is a mainstay in the squad when fit and available.

Swansea will be looking to replicate this wise piece of business in future transfer windows as they look to strengthen their squad.

CB - Nathan Wood

Centre-back Wood is currently out injured but when fit he's Swansea's best defender. He was the subject of transfer interest from Southampton in the summer, according to the Daily Mail, with Saints manager Russell Martin a big fan of the 21-year-old.

The ex-Middlesbrough man is out of contract at the end of the season and Swansea won't want to lose the talented defender for free next summer.

CB - Bashir Humphreys

Chelsea loanee Humphreys has shown why he's so highly thought of at Cobham, performing well when called upon this season.

Has yet to get the chance to feature alongside Wood but the pair will no doubt form a formidable partnership when they get the chance to do so.

LB - Josh Tymon

The former Stoke City man joined the Swans in the summer for a fee of around £2million, according to BBC Sport.

Swans' fans are yet to see the best of Tymon, but you feel that with a consistent run of games, Tymon will show why the club forked out £2million for him.

CM - Matt Grimes

Grimes has been a mainstay in Swansea's side since relegation and that doesn't look like changing anytime soon.

The Swans' skipper signed a new deal in the summer and has started every game this season in all competitions.

CM - Charlie Patino

Arsenal loanee Patino has been somewhat unfortunate in recent weeks, being dropped to the bench after receiving a red card against Sunderland.

The ex-Blackpool man started against Rotherham United in caretaker manager Alan Sheehan's first game in charge and paid him back, scoring in a 2-1 win over the Millers.

LW - Yannick Bolasie

Winger Bolasie joined the Swans on a short-term deal but has looked very impressive in his brief cameos.

He did enough to earn a start against Rotherham, his first start for the club, as he looks to regain match fitness. He looks to be a shrewd signing for Swansea, offering some much-needed pace and power.

CAM - Jamie Paterson

31-year-old Jamie Paterson has been rejuvenated this season, showing a repeat of the form that made him so popular amongst Swansea fans in his first season at the club.

The attacking midfielder is a very talented player at this level and deserves his place in Swansea's starting XI.

RW - Charles Sagoe Jr

Arsenal man Sagoe Jr could prove a good loan signing for the Swans as he looks to gain some first-team football experience.

The 19-year-old is a tricky winger and would offer some pace and trickery, needed after Josh Ginelly's injury. He made his Arsenal debut in the Carabao Cup against Brentford and Arsenal may look to loan the youngster out in January.

ST - Jerry Yates

The Swans are a bit spoilt for choice when it comes to strikers, with Yates, Jamal Lowe and Liam Cullen all able to play up front.

Yates hasn't quite had the start to life at Swansea he'd have wanted but his goal against Rotherham United would have done him the world of good. He's shown in recent seasons that he's a very good player at this level, and he'll be hoping to have an improved second-half of the season.