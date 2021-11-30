Swansea City’s chances of signing Manchester City player in January become somewhat clearer

It’s no secret that Swansea have been eager to bring in James McAtee on a short-term basis in the winter transfer window, with the Welsh outfit eager to bolster their options ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Wales Online reported that the youngster was certainly on their radar and that a loan was possible for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old has looked bright – and clinical – for Man City’s academy team so far this year and has an impressive record of 11 goals in 11 games for the side.

Quiz: 30 questions about Swansea City’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 How many goals did Oli McBurnie score for Swansea City in the 2018/19 campaign? 24 30 20 14

However, he has yet to test himself at a more competitive level, having not yet been sent out on a loan by the Premier League side.

The Swans are prepared to be the first to give him that opportunity but they have today been handed a blow in their pursuit of the youngster, with the news from Wales Online that Pep Guardiola may decide to keep hold of McAtee.

Although he is unlikely to get much action at the Etihad Stadium with the wealth of talent that the club have available to them, it looks as though the side may be more eager to keep him at the club and let him learn and develop alongside some of their first-team stars.

His opportunities may be limited but with the player even getting a run out for City recently, he may end up staying with Pep Guardiola’s team beyond the winter window.

It would be bad news for Swansea and would mean McAtee gets less gametime but he is very highly-regarded at Man City – and it might mean that the Swans can’t land a loan for the player and may now have to look elsewhere.

The Verdict

A loan deal for the player would certainly benefit both parties. McAtee could test himself on a bigger stage and in more competitive action, while Swansea would get a very talented player who could help them push on for the rest of the season.

It’s a surprise that Man City may want to keep him, especially considering he might only get substitute appearances for them here and there. A loan deal would surely be better for everyone involved – but it looks like Guardiola might have bigger plans for the youngster.