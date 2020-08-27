Swansea City’s chances of completing Liverpool deal look slim as transfer update emerges

Sheffield United are hoping to sign Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster in a deal worth £15m, according to Alan Nixon.

Brewster has made only three first-team appearances for Liverpool since joining from Chelsea in 2015, and a departure from Anfield could be on the cards this summer.

The 20-year-old’s first-team opportunities look slim, as the youngster will have to break into the team ahead of the likes of Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Quiz: Are these 10 facts about Swansea City actually true?

1 of 10 Swansea won 18 league matches during the 2019/20 season. True or false? True False

Brewster spent the second-half of last season on loan in the Championship with Swansea City, with the striker scoring 10 goals in 20 league appearances for Steve Cooper’s side.

The forward – who scored 11 goals in a total of 22 appearances for the Swans – is now attracting interest from Sheffield United, who are reportedly readying a big-money offer for the youngster.

According to Nixon, the Blades of hoping to complete a permanent deal worth £15m for Brewster, after their approach to take the player on loan was blocked by Jurgen Klopp.

As per Wales Online, Swansea remain hopeful of taking Brewster on loan again next season for a second spell at the Liberty Stadium, but their hopes of doing so could now be slim amid Sheffield United’s interest.

The Verdict

This could be detrimental to Swansea’s hopes of getting Brewster back on loan.

£15m might seem quite a low price for the striker given his age and his potential, but if he isn’t going to play for Jurgen Klopp’s side, will his price tag increase that much?

He would be an excellent signing for Sheffield United, and if Swansea somehow managed to take him on loan again for next season, then it would be some coup amid this emerging transfer development.