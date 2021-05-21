Swansea City’s Andre Ayew makes admission over his future amidst previous transfer interest

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew has told Wales Online that he isn’t currently thinking about his future at the club as he prepares for the second leg of their play-off semi final against Barnsley.

The Swans head into the second leg of the tie against the Tykes tomorrow off the back of a 1-0 win away at Oakwell that was secured thanks to a crucial goal by the influential Ghanaian after he cut in from the right and curled home into the far corner.

It was the latest contribution in what has been a remarkable season for Ayew, who now has 17 goals to his name this term alongside four assists.

However the 31-year-old is set to be out of contract this summer and that is a fact which will inevitably lead to speculation about his future.

Speaking recently, Ayew was quick to maintain that it wasn’t something that was on his mind, before he also revealed details of past transfer interest from other clubs in his services:

“I’m honestly not thinking about it because what is ahead is so important for me.

“It’s something which will be dealt with at the right time and now I’ve got to focus on making the supporters who are coming back into the stadium happy.

“We will do everything to try to get to Wembley and then we will see, but it’s not in my mind at all. I’m very, very calm and in a good place.

“There were options [to leave] when I came back.

“Swansea played a major, major part in me staying. The fans are unbelievable.

“I was at a point where I wanted stability more than anything and to get myself going again. That’s what I did with everyone around me.”

The attacker previously re-signed for the Swans back in January 2018 after a shirt spell with West Ham United and has since gone on to make 139 appearances for the Championship side over the course of his two spells with the club.

The Verdict

Realistically speaking, I think the only way that Swansea will be able to hold onto Ayew this summer is if they get the promotion back to the Premier League that they crave.

He is at a stage in his career where he would probably want to play at a higher level than the English second division.

There will always be interest in him because of the talent and experience he possesses and I think he will move on if the Swans fail in their play-off bid.

It would be a shame to see him depart for nothing, but I do feel that Steve Cooper and co will not be able to stand in his way this time.