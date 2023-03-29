Swansea City would have been hoping to provide their supporters with plenty to cheer about during the current campaign after meandering their way to a 15th place finish in the Championship last season.

However, due to a lack of inconsistency, the Swans are set to miss out on a return to the play-offs once again this year.

Currently 16th in the Championship standings, Swansea will be aiming to end the season on a positive note before beginning their recruitment for the 2023/24 term.

The Welsh outfit will make their return to league action this weekend when they face arch-rivals Cardiff City.

Having defeated the Bluebirds in each of the three previous meetings between the two sides, the Swans may fancy their chances of extending this particular streak.

Ahead of this showdown, we have decided to take a look at five of the club's most famous supporters.

Check them out below...

1 Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones is a Swansea supporter and expressed her delight for the club's League Cup final triumph in 2013 at The Academy Awards (the Oscars) on the red carpet alongside her husband Michael Douglas.

Zeta-Jones has achieved stardom as an actress during her career and has featured in films such as The Mask of Zorro, Chicago and The Terminal.

The Welsh actress recently starred in the hit Netflix series Wednesday as Morticia Addams.

2 Enzo Maccarinelli

Enzo Maccarinelli is also a Swansea fan.

The former boxer won the WBO Cruiserweight title in 2006 as he defeated Marcelo Dominguez at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

Over the course of his career, Maccarinelli won 33 fights and lost on eight occasions.

3 Michael Sheen

Michael Sheen has supported Swansea since childhood.

The actor has worked in theatre as well as in film.

After being nominated for three Olivier Awards, Sheen gained fame in the United Kingdom for his role as Brian Clough in The Damned United.

Sheen also has featured in Tron:Legacy, Passengers and Midnight in Paris.

4 Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki is also credited to be a Swansea fan.

The German achieved fame in the United States as a basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks.

Before retiring from the sport in 2019, Nowitzki helped the Mavericks win the NBA Championship in 2011 as he side claimed a 4-2 series victory over a Miami Heat team that included LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

5 Rob Brydon

Rob Brydon is an avid Swansea supporter and watched the club as a youngster at Vetch Field.

Brydon is most famous in the UK for his role as Uncle Bryn in Gavin & Stacey.

The 57-year-old has also gained notoriety for presenting the BBC quiz show Would I Lie to You?