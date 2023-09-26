Highlights Catherine Zeta-Jones, the famous actress and Swansea native, has shown support for the Swans, especially when they defeated Man United in 2015.

As one of three professional football clubs in South Wales, Swansea City have a strong fanbase for a Championship club - especially considering their big catchment area.

But which famous faces claim to be supporters of the Swans?

Let's take a look at FIVE well-known individuals who say they're City fans - have you spotted them at a game before?

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Zeta-Jones is perhaps Swansea's most famous product having been born and bred in the city who went on to become an Oscars winner and has been awarded a CBE for her acting work.

Best known for roles in the likes of Traffic, Chicago and Ocean's Twelve, Zeta-Jones has an affinity to the club but is perhaps not one of their lifelong fans - she did however pay public praise to the club back in 2015 when they defeated Man United in a Premier League fixture, showing she does keep an eye out despite her busy life.

Michael Sheen

He may have been born in Newport, but well-known actor Sheen grew up in Port Talbot and has been a Swansea fan since he was a child.

Sheen, who played one of the greatest managers of all time in the form of Brian Clough in the movie The Damned United, claimed to have been offered a trial at Arsenal when he was a child after he was spotted by the father of England icon Tony Adams playing football on holiday in his Swans shirt.

And Sheen backed the club publicly to go on a run in the 2018 FA Cup, although they then lost in the quarter-finals to Tottenham Hotspur.

Rob Brydon

Best known to the modern day supporter as Bryn in the famous UK sitcom Gavin & Stacey, Brydon is a household name in British television.

Brydon, who is also the presenter of game show Would I Lie to You?, was born in nearby Baglan and has been a Swansea fan therefore for a long time, although as admitted by himself not a majorly passionate one.

He was a fan however in the era where John Toshack was playing and managing the Swans and in 2011 he sent his well-wishes to the club as they got ready to contest the Championship play-off final at Wembley against Reading.

David Hasselhoff

We know what you're thinking - surely not?

The Knight Rider and Baywatch actor though is in-fact an adopted Swansea fan, having married into the city with his partner Hayley.

Hasselhoff is now a regular watcher of rugby union with the Wales national team, but also started following Swansea - mainly from afar - too, and was at Wembley in 2013 to watch them win the EFL Cup.

Enzo Maccarinelli

Swansea-born Maccarinelli was a boxing world champion in his prime, winning the WBU cruiserweight title in 2003 at the age of 22.

Maccarinelli went on to win the WBC title in 2006 but he ended up losing for the first time in eight years when he came up against David Haye in 2008 in a unification clash, losing by an early TKO.

Despite somewhat having to lower his standards after that, Maccarinelli still had a good career and ended up beating Roy Jones Jr - despite the American being 46 at the time - in 2015, before the Welshman retired not long after.

That gave him more time to watch his beloved Swans, who he had been watching since he was a youngster.