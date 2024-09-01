Key Takeaways Swansea City may not sell out their stadium, but they have loyal support from across Wales, including neighbouring towns and west Wales.

Swansea and Cardiff compete for supporters in the area, with celebrity fans like Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Sheen showing their support.

Actors and comedians like Elis James, Rob Brydon, and former boxer Enzo Maccarinelli are proud Swansea City fans, adding to the club's support.

The days of Swansea City selling out the Swansea.com Stadium home on a regular basis are long gone after years of mid-table Championship finishes but the club can still count on loyal support from across Wales.

As well as being a one-club city, Swansea can rely on support from people in neighbouring towns in South Wales, as well as west Wales, given the lack of professional football clubs in the area.

Swansea City's league finishes since being relegated to the Championship Season Position 2018/19 10th 2019/20 6th 2020/21 4th 2021/22 15th 2022/23 10th 2023/24 14th

While Swansea and Cardiff may be 40 miles away, the two clubs compete for supporters in the towns between the two cities as well as the South Wales Valleys, which means the two sides have a larger catchment area for supporters than most one-club cities.

Plenty of famous faces from Swansea and the surrounding areas have made their support for the club known in recent years, so with that in mind, here are the Swans' five most famous celebrity fans.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Born in Swansea, Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones has been known to support the club from afar, and made this support clear when the Swans beat Manchester United in August 2015 during their Premier League days.

Living in America with her husband Michael Douglas, the couple reportedly woke up early to watch Swansea lift the League Cup back in 2013, and even though she's moved away from the city, she clearly hasn't forgotten her roots.

Douglas delivered a message of congratulations to the Swansea squad at the Oscars in 2013 after their League Cup win and it's apparent that Zeta-Jones' support of the club has rubbed off on her husband too.

Zeta-Jones was awarded a CBE in 2010 for her film and charity work and she was also given the Freedom of the City in Swansea in 2019. It's fair to say that not many clubs in the Championship can boast about support from Hollywood stars like Zeta-Jones and Douglas, and the duo are certainly Swansea's most famous supporters.

Elis James

Actor, broadcaster, and comedian Elis James has made no secret about his support for Swansea City, and can often be seen attending away games in London and surrounding areas, thanks to the 43-year-old residing in the English capital.

James grew up in Carmarthen in west Wales and has been a lifelong supporter of the club, admitting that the worst thing about being a comedian is that the timing of his shows often clash with Swans' fixtures.

Since 2017, James has hosted the BBC podcast 'Elis James' Feast of Football' with former Welsh internationals Danny Gabbidon and Iwan Roberts, where the trio discuss the fortunes of Swansea, Cardiff, Newport County, and Wrexham.

Michael Sheen

Welsh Hollywood actor Michael Sheen has reportedly supported Swansea City since childhood thanks to being raised in the nearby town of Port Talbot.

As a 12-year-old, Sheen was offered a trial by Arsenal after being spotted playing football wearing a Swansea City kit on holiday but he turned the offer down and has subsequently enjoyed a stellar career in acting.

Sheen is known for his roles in films like Frost/Nixon, The Queen, Midnight in Paris, and The Damned United, where he played Brian Clough.

Sheen's passion for football is clear to see, and he was invited by the FAW to give a speech to the Wales squad prior to their World Cup campaign back in 2022, which subsequently went viral.

Rob Brydon

Perhaps best recognised as 'Uncle Bryn' in Gavin and Stacey, actor and comedian Rob Brydon is said to be a Swansea City fan.

Born in nearby Baglan in Neath Port Talbot, Brydon cheered the Swans on as a youngster at their old Vetch Field home, and he sent the Swans a good luck message prior to their Championship play-off final with Reading back in 2011.

Known for his roles in Would I Lie To You?, and Gavin and Stacey, the Swans fan also appeared in last year's Barbie film.

Enzo Maccarinelli

Former Welsh professional boxer Enzo Maccarinelli was born and raised in the city and is known to be a big Swansea City fan.

Maccarinelli was crowned WBO cruiserweight champion in 2006 and retained the title for the next two years, before losing it to David Haye in 2008, but he enjoyed a successful career prior to his retirement in 2016.

The 44-year-old is still a familiar face around the city, and was involved in the club's kit launch for the 2018/19 season.