This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Apart from two years in the 1980's, Swansea City hadn't really tasted the top flight of English football - that was until 2011 when they became a Premier League club for the very first time.

It only took seven years for the Swans to go from League Two and into England's elite, and in their history they've had some real sharp-shooters.

FLW's Swans fan pundit James Millar has put together his top 12 strikers of the 21st century that have played for the club - let's take a look at who he has selected.

12 Stephen Dobbie

Signed from Queen of the South in the second tier of Scottish football, Dobbie had a tough start to life in Wales as he got injured and was then loaned out to Blackpool, although he ended up being a promotion winner to the Premier League with the Seasiders.

Dobbie returned to City in 2010 and scored 11 times for them in another promotion season for himself from the Championship, with that being the last real contribution he had for the club.

Eight Premier League appearances later, Dobbie was loaned out to Blackpool again and then left for Brighton in 2012 - he wasn't the most prolific for the club and he wasn't around for that long, but he still had a great impact in Swansea's 2010-11 season.

11 Adebayo Akinfenwa

Akinfenwa certainly had a less-than conventional way into English professional football by starting his career out in Lithuania following his release by Watford, but when returning to Great Britain, his best stint was with Torquay before signing for the Swans in 2005.

Swansea were a League One club when Akinfenwa signed, and he netted 15 goals in his debut season with the club.

His scoring waned in his second year with just six strikes hitting the back of the net, but he brought a significant presence to the team and he certainly is deserbing enough of a spot.

10 Jason Scotland

Trinidad & Tobago international striker Scotland was ironically signed from north of the border when Swansea landed him from St Johnstone in 2007.

The attacker had a great record in Scotland and he continued his scoring form in Wales, netting 29 times in all competitions in 2007-08 as Swansea won promotion to the Championship.

Scotland was once again in prolific form the following season when he hit the back of the net 24 times, and that earned him a Premier League move to Wigan Athletic in 2009.

Whilst he never quite hit the heights after his Swansea days were over, his City days will be fondly remembered.

9 Bafetimbi Gomis

As far as free transfers go, Swansea picked up a good one in Gomis in 2014 from Lyon.

The Frenchman netted 10 times in all competitions in his debut season with the Swans, adding seven more goals in his second year - his spell in Wales didn't last any longer though as he was loaned out to Marseille in 2016.

Perhaps his lack of goals in the second season saw Swansea be fine with moving him on, but he was still a classy operator.

8 James Thomas

Swansea born-and-bred, Thomas signed for the club in 2002 after not making the grade with Blackburn Rovers and spending several stints out on loan, and his first year with the club was a memorable on with 15 goals scored as the club stayed up in the fourth tier of English football by the skin of their teeth.

Thomas didn't get any more success at Swansea due to injuries, the last one which kept him out for nearly two years, but his one and only real full season will make him a City cult hero.

7 Danny Graham

Swansea signed Graham as a Premier League player in 2011, having had a prolific season with Watford in the Championship the year before when he scored 27 times in all competitions.

The Swans could not have asked for much more from Graham in his debut campaign, where he scored 12 times in the Premier League, but the emergence of a certain Spaniard the season after saw his game-time dwindle.

By the time Graham had left Swansea in January 2013 for Sunderland, he had scored 21 times in 62 appearances, just better than one goal in every three matches, something which he can hold his head high over.

6 Andre Ayew

Ayew was yet another player who came to the club on a free transfer, much like the aforementioned Gomis, but he had far more success and longetivity in South Wales.

The Ghanaian scored 12 times in his first season at Swansea, and that led to a £20.5 million move to West Ham United after just one year.

Just 18 months later, Ayew returned to the Swans for a similar price but he was unable to help the Welsh side stave off the threat of relegation from the Premier League and was subsequently loaned out to Fenerbahce for 2018-19.

For the next two years though after that, Ayew remained at the Swansea.com Stadium in the Championship and scored 35 goals, but he was unable to get Swansea back to the Premier League and left in 2021 for Qatar.

Overall, Ayew scored 47 times in 156 matches for the Swans, and he will always be well-liked by the fanbase.

5 Joel Piroe

Piroe only spent two years at Swansea, and even though they were a mid-table Championship club for both of those seasons, you cannot deny the Dutchman of his goalscoring prowess.

Piroe scored goals of all types of goals for Swansea but there is perhaps disappointment among supporters that he moved to another Championship club - the Swans are £12 million better off for his sale but it will hurt to see one of their best strikers of the 21st century at another second tier club.

4 Lee Trundle

Having bounced around the lower leagues in England, Trundle signed for Rhyl in 2000 and then Wrexham a year later, with his goalscoring eventually sending him to the Swans in 2003 on a free transfer.

Trundle wasn't just known for his goals at Swansea but also his tricks and flicks, becoming a cult hero not only on the terraces at the Vetch Field and then the Swansea.com Stadium, winning a promotion with the club in his second year.

In his four-year permanent stint with the club, Trundle scored 86 goals in 173 appearances, before he moved to Bristol City - a Championship club at the time - for £1 million.

Trundle returned to the Swans on loan in the 2009-10 season but scored just five goals in 21 appearances - his career was never the same after that but for his first four years in particular, he will go down as a Swansea icon.

3 Fernando Llorente

By the time Llorente signed for Swansea in 2016, he was 31 years of age but he still had a touch of class that was rarely seen in a striker of his size.

In his one and only season at the Swans, the Spain international scored 15 times and that led to interest from TottenhamHotspur, who signed him for £12.1 million after just one year in South Wales.

Despite the club only getting one year from him, Llorente's impact was undeniable.

2 Wilfried Bony

Bony scored lots of goals for Swansea, and their supporters went wild, wild, wild.

A club-record signing for £12 million in 2013, the powerful Ivorian was an instant hit in South Wales, scoring 34 times in 70 appearances in his first 18 months at the club, which included 16 Premier League goals in his debut year.

Naturally, a massive club in the form of Man City came calling in January 2015, and for an initial £25 million the Swans couldn't say no.

Things didn't work out at City for Bony though and by the time he returned to Swansea in 2017, he was not the same player as he struggled for goals and fitness.

Bony is a club icon though for his first year-and-a-half at Swansea and won't be forgotten in a hurry.

1 Michu

He may have been a one season wonder, but Michu was Swansea's one season wonder.

After 15 goals in La Liga for Rayo Vallecano, Swansea bought Michu for just £2 million - and he was the bargain of the century.

Swansea won the EFL Cup and got into Europe with Michu leading the line, but after bagging 22 times in his first season, the Spaniard could never replicate that success.

Michu's career soon declined, but he will forever be remembered as a Swansea legend - no matter how brief his tenure was.