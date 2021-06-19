Swansea City yet to receive offers for talented duo amid rumoured summer exits

Swansea City have not yet received formal offers for midfielders Matt Grimes and Yan Dhanda despite both being subject of interest from other sides, according to Wales Online.

Steve Cooper will be looking to keep the majority of his squad together after coming agonisingly close to the Premier League last season – but along with free agent Andre Ayew – the Welsh side may lose a few more key players before the start of the next campaign.

According to yesterday’s report from Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas, Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht have stepped up their interest in 22-year-old Dhanda and could bring the Englishman, who has just one year remaining on his contract, to Belgium on a cut-price deal.

Thomas even went as far as suggesting Anderlecht had made an approach, although this has since been disputed by Wales Online who have yet to hear of any concrete offers for the attacking midfielder.

Another player who has recently been linked with a move away from the Liberty Stadium is Matt Grimes, who has been with the club since 2015 after signing from Exeter City.

Since putting pen to paper on a new long-term deal in 2018 to keep him at the club until next summer, Grimes has yet to sign another contract extension and with Dhanda, could leave for free after next season – a scenario the Swans would ideally want to avoid.

Grimes is interesting Premier League sides Newcastle United and Southampton and with his current club blowing two good chances to return to the top flight in the past two seasons, he could potentially push for a move in the next few months.

The Verdict:

Their contract situations were already a source of concern and that worry will now intensify with clubs circling for both players.

Although Dhanda is less of a key player than Grimes, Swansea boss Cooper will be hoping to keep most of his squad from the previous two seasons to push once more for promotion. A play-off semi-final loss followed by a play-off final loss under the 41-year-old is cruel on the Welsh side – but they will get themselves up at some point if they can continue on the same trajectory.

Nonetheless, the Championship side’s board needs to make a decision this summer. Sell them now, offer them contracts they can’t refuse or play the waiting game to see if the club can achieve promotion next season.

The latter one is especially risky – but it could be one worth taking if they can do just as well in the second tier without Andre Ayew.