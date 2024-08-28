Key Takeaways Wycombe Wanderers upset Swansea City with a 1-0 win in the Carabao Cup third round.

The Chairboys dominated the first half, while Swansea City struggled to break down a solid defence.

Despite possession dominance, Swansea failed to score, giving Wycombe a well-deserved victory.

Wycombe Wanderers progressed to the third round of the Carabao Cup after an upset 1-0 win away to Swansea City.

The Chairboys were the better side in the first half and were good value for their 1-0 lead, which came through a goal from Richard Kone on the 40-minute mark.

Swansea dominated possesion in the second half but were unable to break down the visitors' solid defence and crashed out of the cup at the hands of their lower league opponents.

Swansea City 0-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Swansea made a shaky start and Wycombe had the game's first attempt on goal after six minutes when Josh Scowen capitalised on a loose ball from Kristian Pedersen, but his shot was straight at Lawrence Vigouroux.

The League One side started comfortably and weren't afraid to take the game to the home side, with Scowen and Gideon Kodua making bright starts for The Chairboys.

Swansea had their first real chance with 20 minutes on the clock when new signing Nelson Abbey carried the ball deep into Wycombe's half and got a cross in, but Zan Vipotnik was unable to connect properly and headed well wide.

The Swans were slowly beginning to find their feet halfway through the first half, and Kyle Naughton won a corner when a goalbound shot was deflected wide, but nothing materialised thanks to solid Wycombe defending.

Wycombe had a golden opportunity to take the lead with 32 minutes on the clock when the ball broke to Kieran Sadlier, but he pulled his shot well wide after going through on goal.

Debutant Florian Bianchini was then booked by referee Ben Toner when he brought down Sadlier with the away side on a dangerous counter-attack, but the resulting free-kick was hit straight at the Swansea wall.

However, they soon made the most of their promising first half display and took the lead through striker Richard Kone, who finished from close range after good work from Matt Butcher, which gave his side the lead at halftime.

Swansea started the second half as the better side, but were unable to create any clear-cut chances, despite some dangerous crosses into the Wycombe box.

Both sides made a raft of changes just shy of the hour mark, somewhat disrupting the flow of the game, which suited the away side as they looked to hold onto their lead.

With the game approaching its dying embers, Swansea were still unable to create any big chances, and Wycombe looked more than comfortable to sit back and let the Championship side keep the ball.

Swansea had a half-chance with 87 minutes on the clock when the ball dropped to Joe Allen inside Wycombe's box, but he was unable to connect with the ball cleanly and saw his effort go over the bar.

Despite dominating possession, Swansea were unable to find an equaliser and Wycombe held on for a deserved win on the basis of their first half performance.

FULL-TIME: SWANSEA CITY 0-1 WYCOMBE WANDERERS

Swansea City player ratings

Lawrence Vigouroux - 6

Nathan Tjoe-A-On - 5 (Josh Tymon (57) - 6)

Kristian Pedersen - 6

Nelson Abbey - 5 (Ben Cabango (57) - 6)

Kyle Naughton - 5 (Liam Cullen (72) - 5)

Matt Grimes - 6

Jay Fulton - 5 (Joe Allen (72) - 6)

Azeem Abdulai - 5

Eom Ji-Sung - 5 (Ronald (57) - 6)

Florian Bianchini - 6

Zan Vipotnik - 5

Unused subs: Nathan Broome, Harry Darling, Goncalo Franco, Ollie Cooper

Wycombe Wanderers player ratings

Franco Ravizzoli - 6

Tyreeq Bakinson - 7

Joe Low - 8

Declan Skura - 7

Alex Hartridge - 7

Kieran Sadlier - 7 Dan Harvie (57) - 6)

Josh Scowen - 7 (Cameron Humphreys (57) - 6)

Matt Butcher - 8

Jasper Pattenden - 7

Gideon Kodua 7 (Garath McCleary (57) - 7)

Richard Kone - 8 (Dan Udoh (57)

Unused subs: Laurie Shala, Jason McCarthy, Jaiden Bartolo, Christie Ward, Jahiem Dotse

Luke Williams post-match reaction

Speaking after his side's shock defeat, Swansea boss Luke Williams said: "The first half is atrocious. The second half we improved, but it's still not a good performance.

"It's an unrecognised back four, and then we have a winger in the starting lineup who's only done a couple of days with us, and Eom Ji-sung is playing in a position that he hasn't played yet, so there's plenty of things we can look at, but there was a lack of intensity, lack of aggression and a lack of quality.

"It was a disjointed performance, and they (the players) have been told that they can't come out with that type of lethargic attitude to their performance."

Matt Bloomfield's post-match reaction

Speaking after his side's win, Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield said: "I think the first half we played some really good stuff. We knew that coming away to Swansea they've had a succession of managers here who have been possession dominant, averaging 63% in the Championship.

"We knew that there were going to be large spells without the ball, so we worked hard on our defensive shape and structure before we came down here.

"I was positive with the boys before the game and when we had the ball, we had to play in an identity that we're trying to evolve to. There was lots of hard work that's gone into that, and we had to enjoy it when we had our moments and to keep the ball away from our opposition.

"We created some good chances, especially in the first half, and I'm obviously delighted to take one of them."