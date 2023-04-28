Swansea City travel to Hull City this weekend, knowing three points are a must if they are to keep within grasp of a play-off spot.

The Swans currently occupy 12th place on 62 points, three adrift of sixth-place Sunderland, and with two games remaining of the season, the Welsh club still have a chance of making the play-offs.

The Hull game will be followed by a final-day fixture against West Bromwich Albion and Russell Martin will know that if his side are to have any chance of making the play-offs, they need maximum points out of these two games.

The uncertainty of what league they will be in next season won’t help in terms of their planning for this summer's transfer window. However, with the window a little more than a month from opening, the Swans will surely be keen on adding more quality to their side, and one player they should be looking at is Manchester United’s Zidane Iqbal.

Who is Manchester United’s Zidane Iqbal?

Iqbal is a young midfielder, who has a big reputation at Manchester United and is someone that could be highly sought after this summer.

It was reported by FLW in November that Iqbal had interest from Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough, however, a move failed to materialise, and he remained at Old Trafford beyond the January transfer window.

Iqbal, who just turned 20 this week, can play in a variety of roles, as shown at United. He can play in a central midfield role as well as a more advanced role, and if needed, he can be a defensive-minded midfielder.

The 20-year-old has been on the fringes of the first team this season, appearing on the bench in all but three Europa League games, while he has also been on the bench for the first team in the Premier League on seven occasions.

However, the midfielder hasn’t made a first-team appearance this season, with all his games coming in the Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy.

Iqbal is a product of the Manchester United academy and has so far only made one first-team appearance since joining the club. Therefore, it is likely the midfielder will be sent out on loan next season to gain more minutes in senior football.

Why would Zidane Iqbal be a good signing for Swansea City?

Iqbal would be a player that could slot into Swansea’s midfield with real ease, as he would bring control, composure, and that talent that United’s youngsters seem to possess.

The midfielder still has two years left to run on his current deal, and with the level of competition at Old Trafford, it is likely that Erik ten Hag will send Iqbal on loan this season, especially after the success of Amad Diallo this campaign.

He would be a perfect fit for Swansea, as Martin likes to play a possession-based brand of football, similar to what most top teams do in the Premier League, and Iqbal has shown in United’s academy and on pre-season tours that he is very tidy with the ball at his feet.

Man United are always keen to send their young talents to the Championship, so they can have a season of senior football under their belt as well as play at a level that is very demanding, as shown with Diallo at Sunderland this season.

If the Swans don’t go up this season, then they will be expected to be a side that is in and around the play-offs again next season. Put that with the style of football they play and United and Swansea doing transfer business before, and it seems like the perfect place for Iqbal to play his football next season.