Swansea City would be heading in the right direction if they seal this transfer agreement: Opinion

Swansea City are set to assess their options when the January transfer window opens, with Russell Martin sure to want to add further depth and quality to his current squad.

One player who may already be on the list of the Swans boss is Hearts centre back John Souttar, with it being recently reported that they have entered the ever building race for the Scotland international.

Also a target for the likes of Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, Middlesbrough, Luton Town, Queens Park Rangers, Birmingham City, Blackpool and Preston North End plus Scottish pair Rangers and Celtic, the 25-year-old is a much sought after player at present.

It has been suggested however that a move to Engish football is what he has in mind ahead of the winter window, with Souttar having spent the entirety of his career north of the border.

Indeed he certainly won’t have an easy choice to make when it comes to picking a club in the near future but at the same time there will be some that appeal to him more than others, with Swansea sure to be hoping to fall into that category.

Souttar is everything a side would look for in a modern centre back. He is adept in possession of the ball and has shown that he has a similarly wide passing range to that of his brother Harry who turns out for Stoke, whilst he also has the turn of pace required to operate in a similar back three to the one that the Swans utilise.

More broadly speaking, the centre back’s contractual situation – his contract expires in the summer of next year – also falls within the remit of the Welsh club’s budgetary limits, which means in short that he should be available at a much lower price next month than other targets in the same playing position, thus suiting what the Swans can afford.

In addition to this, bringing Souttar in would also allow Kyle Naughton to be jettisoned from his unfamiliar and quite questionable role as the central player of the back three, with the former Tottenham Hotspur full back appearing to find that position an awkward ask to undertake.

All in all it would make a lot of sense for Martin to make a case for Souttar to move to the Swansea.com Stadium, however as mentioned earlier in the article, they certainly won’t be the only club throwing their hat into the ring for the defender.