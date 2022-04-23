Swansea City winger makes honest admission on loan spell

Swansea City attacker Morgan Whittaker has admitted he would be sad to see his time at Lincoln City on loan come to an end.

Whittaker departed the Swans in January on loan and has been enjoying his time at Sincil Bank recently.

The former Derby winger has scored five times and provided one assist in 18 games for Lincoln, helping the Imps to secure a League One spot for next season after a worrying start to the season.

That comes after Whittaker had struggled earlier in the season for Russell Martin’s Swansea side despite hitting a hat trick against Plymouth in the League Cup in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Now it seems as though the winger has loved his time at Sincil Bank, and is disappointed that is already coming to an end.

Speaking to Lincoln’s media team, Whittaker has admitted to enjoying every minute of his time under Michael Appleton: “I came here to score goals and I have five now which I am happy with.

“It’s been a perfect response since the Charlton match and I feel like I’m learning League One, it’s just a shame it’s coming to an end soon.”

Whittaker also admitted that his early career struggles have been down to lack of opportunity, as he added: “I thought for my career, it would be best to have a run of games and when you do that you realise the mix of emotions that come with playing every week.

“You have to learn to deal with that and understand every game is not going to go your way and that’s fine because I know I’m developing as a player and learning how to be better in games so it’s all been a positive.”

There are still just over three years remaining on Whittaker’s contract with Swansea, securing his future with the Championship club until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Verdict

It’s been a productive loan spell for a player who clearly needs games.

Whittaker is the typical confidence player and confidence comes with playing games as he’s shown in his short career so far he has plenty of ability.

There were moments for Derby and Swansea but now he has the chance to fully prove himself in a difficult league with Lincoln.

He’s doing just that, giving Martin plenty to think about as the summer approaches.