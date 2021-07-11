Swansea City will want these 3 transfer situations sorted before the season starts in under a month’s time

The summer transfer window is going to be an interesting one for Swansea City.

After missing out on promotion to the Premier League in the play-off final last season, the Welsh club will have to put together a squad that can compete to go one better this time around.

The Swans have already started to do some business, with attackers Joel Piroe and Kyle Joseph arriving from PSV and Wigan respectively, while Liam Walsh has arrived to boost the midfield ranks following his departure from Bristol City.

However, with plenty more time remaining in the window, and several other issues in the squad to address, it is likely they will want to get more business done before they begin their campaign away at Blackburn on the 7th August.

So here, we’ve taken a look a three transfer situations Swansea will want addressing before they return to competitive action in just under four week’s time.

Freddie Woodman’s future sorted

For each of the last two seasons, Swansea’s number one spot between the posts has been filled by Newcastle United loanee Freddie Woodman.

The 24-year-old has impressed hugely during his time at The Liberty Stadium, and has admitted that he would like to return to Wales, although such a move has yet to be confirmed, while Swansea are still to bring in a potential replacement for Woodman this summer.

Now though, The Chronicle’s Lee Ryder has reported that Newcastle will make a decision about a potential loan move for Woodman next season imminently. Swansea may well be keen to find out what that decision is, as they look to establish whether they can re-sign the 24-year-old, or need to find an all-important new number one.

A Marc Guehi replacement

Another loan player whose future Swansea will no doubt want clarification on sooner rather than later, is Marc Guehi.

The centre back is now back at Chelsea after two outstanding loan spells at The Liberty Stadium, although it could be harder for the Swans to bring the 20-year-old back to Wales for next season, with Premier League Crystal Palace having been credited with an interest in Guehi recently.

Should that be the case, then given the huge influence that Guehi has had on Steve Cooper’s side in past couple of years, it will be vital that Swansea know that will be the case sooner rather than later. That way, it will give them plenty of time to head into the transfer market to find a player who can do a similarly important job for them next season, and beyond.

The addition of some centre forward experience

Despite some of the signings they have already made this summer, the departure of Andre Ayew means you wonder if Swansea may want at least one more attacking option before the window closes.

With Ayew’s exit meaning new signings Piroe (21) and Joseph (19) join 22-year-old Liam Cullen as Swansea’s natural centre forward options, it does feel as though they are lacking some experience to lead the line.

As a result, given the pressure of expectation that will be on Swansea this summer, it could be argued that it could be well worth them looking to bring in another striker who is more established when it comes to taking on the challenge of providing the goals for a club with the sort of ambitions the Swans have next season, something their current options have never really done before.