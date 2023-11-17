Highlights Former Swansea academy star Ali Al-Hamadi is attracting interest from clubs like Sunderland and Leeds United after impressing at AFC Wimbledon.

Former Swansea City academy star Ali Al-Hamadi has been attracting the interest of the likes of Sunderland and Leeds United, according to Leeds Live and the Northern Chronicle, after impressing for AFC Wimbledon since joining the Dons in January this year.

The 21-year-old Iraq international left Swansea in the summer of 2021 after spending three years at the club's academy.

It proved a fruitful spell in south Wales as Al-Hamadi won the club's under-23's player of the year award for the 2020/21 campaign, but he decided to leave the club that summer due to a lack of first-team opportunities.

Swansea were chasing promotion during the 2020/21 season, losing the play-off final to Brentford. However, the following season saw a threadbare Swansea squad finish 15th in the league, with the likes of fellow youngsters such as Cameron Congreve getting Championship minutes under their belts.

Had Al-Hamadi stayed, there would have been a reasonable chance of him being involved with the first-team squad and featuring in the league.

Where did Ali Al-Hamadi go after leaving Swansea?

After leaving Swansea, Al-Hamadi enjoyed trial spells with a number of different clubs up and down the country. Initially, the Iraq international spent time with Nottingham Forest where a proposed move broke down despite the youngster impressing at the club.

From there, the then 19-year-old spent time training with Bournemouth, Derby County, Bristol Rovers, Stockport County and Wycombe Wanderers. The youngster sufficiently impressed at Adams Park to earn a deal with the League One side.

After joining Wycombe in November 2021, the youngster was loaned out to National League side Bromley to get some experience of first-team football. Al-Hamadi had a decent spell with the London-based side, scoring 3 goals in 10 games, and amassing 560 minutes of football during the loan spell that ran from March to May.

He returned to Adams Park for the start of the 2022/23 season, where he featured 13 times in all competitions, scoring just once. Finding game time hard to come by, Al-Hamadi departed the Chairboys and joined League 2 outfit AFC Wimbledon on a two-and-a-half year deal in January 2023.

Since joining the Dons, Al-Hamadi has been a revelation, scoring 10 goals in 19 League Two appearances during the second-half of the 2022/23 season, helping the Dons to comfortably avoid relegation.

Peterborough and Barnsley were interested in a summer move for the attacker, with Football League World exclusively breaking the story about Wimbledon rejecting a bid from The Posh.

How has Ali Al-Hamadi performed for AFC Wimbledon this season?

The youngster has continued his impressive form this season for the Dons, scoring seven goals in all competitions and getting five assists in 19 games. He's also been in impressive form at international level, scoring against India and Jordan for Iraq in recent international friendlies.

Given his form at EFL level since joining Wimbledon, it's no surprise that a number of clubs have been linked with him. At 6"2, Al-Hamadi offers a physical presence, but has more to his game than that, with his pace being able to cause teams a lot of trouble.

With fellow Championship clubs interested in the attacker, Swansea could be forgiven for looking at Al-Hamadi's situation and wishing they had given him more of a chance. It could have turned out all so differently for both parties.