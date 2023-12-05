Highlights Michael Duff's sudden sacking as Swansea City boss was surprising given his recent appointment and the club's poor form.

Michael Duff's reign as Swansea City boss came to a sudden end on Monday night when the club announced he'd been relieved of his duties.

Despite a poor run of form, it was a surprise to many to see the ex-Barnsley man sacked with the club only appointing him in the summer.

Alan Sheehan will take over the club as caretaker boss while the Swans' hierarchy look to appoint a permanent replacement. There have been plenty of names mentioned by supporters, with former Birmingham City boss John Eustace seemingly a popular option amongst the Swansea.com Stadium faithful.

Would John Eustace be a good fit for Swansea City?

Despite a decent start to the season with Birmingham City before he was strangely sacked to make way for Wayne Rooney, Swansea supporters may need to be careful what they wish for.

Eustace's style of play is more Michael Duff than Russell Martin and at a club where identity and DNA is everything, you'd be surprised if Swansea's owners made the same mistake twice when it comes to appointing a manager with a pragmatic style of play.

For context, Swansea played Eustace's Blues side on the first weekend of the season and Swansea had 59% possession compared to Birmingham's 41%. It's unlikely that the Swans' faithful would be willing to put up with a style of play that sees them have far less ball than the opposition.

Swansea were interested in Eustace in 2021 prior to appointing Russell Martin. In fact, Swansea thought the deal was almost done before a change of heart from the then QPR assistant manager saw him remain in West London, according to BBC Sport.

Eustace would go on to join the Republic of Ireland as assistant manager in 2022, before joining Birmingham City as head coach in the summer of 2022.

The Blues would finish 17th in Eustace's only full season in charge, achieving their highest points total since 2016.

John Eustace's record as manager - Soccerbase (05/12/23) Team Time at club Win percentage Kidderminster Harriers June 2016-May 2018 53.40% QPR (Caretaker) April 2019-May 2019 28.57% Birmingham City July 2022-October 2023 33.33%

The Swans were once again interested in the ex-Birmingham City manager during the summer when it became apparent Russell Martin would depart for Southampton, according to Wales Online.

It's obvious that people at Swansea are huge admirers of Eustace but they should be wary given the football we saw his Birmingham side play.

That's not to say he's a one-dimensional coach, however, and he may well be willing to commit to playing the 'Swansea Way' if it gets him the job in South Wales.

Who else could Swansea City be interested in?

It was a dramatic Monday night in the Championship as both Michael Duff and Tony Mowbray were sacked by Swansea and Sunderland respectively.

This means that Mowbray, a manager with a wealth of experience, is on the market. Swansea would be silly not to sound the former Celtic man out as a very minimum. The 60-year-old may not be the young manager a lot of Swans supporters would like, but he's shown with Sunderland that he's still got it, taking the Black Cats to the Championship play-offs last season.

Another name bound to be mentioned is Nathan Jones. Sporting director Paul Watson worked with Jones at Luton Town and are said to have a good relationship. Current caretaker boss Alan Sheehan worked with Jones at the Hatters and Southampton, so Welshman Jones will inevitably be linked with the vacant role at Swansea.

This would prove a deeply unpopular move amongst Swansea's fans. Jones has made no attempt to shy away from his links as a Cardiff City supporter and celebrated Luton's 1-0 win in Swansea in February 2022 by jumping into the Luton away end in celebrations that can only be described as somewhat over exuberant.

Quite frankly, appointing Jones would be a disaster for Swansea purely on the basis that he supports their bitter rivals. It's a non-starter.