Swansea City pulled off what looked to be a huge signing in the summer of 2020 when it was announced they had signed Morgan Gibbs-White on loan from Wolves.

The attacking midfielder had played both Premier League and European football in previous seasons, and Swansea boss Steve Cooper used his previous experience of working with Gibbs-White to bring him to SA1.

Cooper was Gibbs-White's boss at England under-17's level, and the pair clearly had a good working relationship after winning the U17 World Cup in India in the autumn of 2017.

It's clear to all that Gibbs-White is a very talented footballer, and it was no different at Swansea City with the player impressing during his brief stay in South Wales.

However, his stay with the Swans was blighted with injuries, and it was instead Sheffield United that really saw the best of him the following season when he joined the Blades on a season-long loan.

Morgan Gibbs-White's time at Swansea City was hampered

Swansea City had reached the play-offs the previous season under Steve Cooper but had fallen short, losing to Brentford in the semi-final.

With this in mind, Cooper looked to strengthen his side that summer, and despite a number of impressive signings, Morgan Gibbs-White was the one that caught the eye.

The player had made 16 appearances for Wolves during the previous campaign, including four in the Europa League, so it looked to be a real coup for Swansea, and so it proved - albeit briefly.

The attacker made his Swans debut in September 2020, coming in a 2-0 League Cup loss to Newport County, but better things were around the corner.

GIbbs-White made the perfect start to Championship life at Swansea and scored the winner in a 1-0 away win at Preston North End on the opening day of the season.

He continued to be a regular starter in a Swansea side that made a great start to the season, and he registered an assist in a 2-1 win over Millwall in October, but little did he know that would be his penultimate game in a Swansea shirt.

The attacker suffered a broken foot which kept him out for three months, but there was still plenty of optimism that he could make a big impact during the second-half of the season.

He recovered earlier than expected and played five minutes off the bench against Watford in a really impressive cameo at the end of December, but come January 1st, Wolves re-called him, much to the annoyance of Swansea's supporters.

Some Swans supporters felt that Wolves had allowed Swansea to do all the hard work rehabilitating his injury, before re-calling him as soon as he was fit.

2020/21 Championship table Position Club P GD Pts 1. Norwich City 46 39 91 2. Watford 46 33 91 3. Brentford (P) 46 37 87 4. Swansea 46 17 80 5. Barnsley 46 8 78 6. Bournemouth 46 27 77

This meant he made just five leagye appearances for the club, and returned to Wolves for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

Swansea fell just short in their promotion bid, losing 2-0 to Brentford in the play-off final, and many Swans fans still insist that had Gibbs-White been fit and available all year, the club would have won promotion automatically, such was his talent.

Swansea City would have been envious watching Morgan Gibbs-White at Sheffield United

Gibbs-White was loaned out again to the Championship again the following season, this time joining Sheffield United.

The attacker was yet again outstanding with the Blades, and at times almost single-handedly kept the club in the race for promotion.

In total, Gibbs-White made 37 appearances for the Bramall Lane-based side, scoring 12 goals and registering 10 assists.

This would have been very difficult for Swansea City supporters to watch because they knew that, with some better luck, he could quite well have done this for them during the previous campaign.

He wasn't quite able to help them win promotion, and they lost on penalties to Nottingham Forest in the play-off semi-final, but it was an incredible campaign for Gibbs-White nonetheless.

The Wolves loanee was named Sheffield United Player of the Year, and the club's Young Player of the Year for the 2021/22 season, showing the impact he made.

He also did enough to earn a £42.5million move to Premier League side Nottingham Forest that summer, showing just how impressive he was in the Championship.

Had it not been for injuries, things could have been so different for Swansea City, and they could have been a Premier League side. The Jack Army certainly won't forgive Wolves in a hurry for re-calling Gibbs-White in January 2021.