Swansea City host Leeds United on Sunday afternoon, and with it brings a return to SA1 for some notable ex-Swans stars.

Joel Piroe, who spent two successful years at the club, along with academy graduates Dan James and Joe Rodon will return as part of Daniel Farke's Leeds squad, and some Swansea supporters will already be dreading the reunion.

This is because Swansea have a dismal record when it comes to conceding goals to ex-players, and it feels like no matter how much a player is struggling, if they used to play for the Swans, then they will score against them.

Swansea were reminded of this last season when Piroe scored in both fixtures for the Whites, and James chipped in with a goal in his side's 3-1 win at Elland Road last November too. Rodon has scored one goal in his senior career, and none in English football, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he was to change that on Sunday, such is Swansea's luck against ex-players.

It's a running joke amongst Swansea supporters that they're cursed when it comes to playing against ex-players, and the Jack Army will hope that Sunday will be a rare occasion where they don't fall victim to it.

Swansea City will have familiar ex-player dread against Leeds United

Quite frankly, Swansea's record against ex-players is abysmal, and they've fallen victim to it a fair few times in recent seasons.

Wilfried Bony, who struggled for form after leaving Swansea in January 2015, scored four times in just three games against Swansea, including two in one game for Stoke, the only goals he scored for the Potters, which perhaps tells you why supporters think they're cursed.

Joe Allen and Sam Clucas also found the net for the Potters against Swansea, with Clucas, who scored just three goals for Swansea, scoring three goals in consecutive starts against the Swans.

It applies to former loan players too, with Steven Caulker scoring the winner for Cardiff in a South Wales Derby back in 2013, while Sam Surridge scored a hat-trick for Nottingham Forest against the Swans in April 2022.

Jamal Lowe and Scott Sinclair, two favourites from years gone by, also had no problems with finding the back of the net against the Swans for QPR and Preston respectively, and Sunday's opponents, Leeds, have benefited more than most in recent seasons too.

Pablo Hernandez scored twice for the Whites against Swansea, notably the goal in July 2020 which all but sealed promotion, and both Piroe and James thrived against their former side last season.

There's a sense of inevitability that at least one of Leeds' ex-Swansea contingent will find the back of the net on Sunday, and supporters will be shocked come full-time if they've managed to put a stop to their dismal record against former players.

Leeds United visit provides Swansea with the chance to make a statement

Swansea have only conceded ten league goals in 15 games this season, and are yet to concede more than one in a game, so a repeat of last season's 3-1 and 4-0 defeats where Piroe and James were on the scoresheet seems unlikely.

If Swansea could stop their former trio from scoring, all while picking up points, it would be a real statement of intent that Luke Willliams' side have moved on and mean business.

Swansea supporters have become all too used to seeing former players score against them in recent seasons, and it would be a real refreshing change to see their former players come away from south Wales empty-handed and without a goal.

Joel Piroe's time in the Championship - Transfermarkt Season Club P G A 2021/22 Swansea City 45 22 6 2022/23 Swansea City 43 19 2 2023/24 Leeds United 42 13 3 2024/25 Leeds United 15 6 2

Piroe celebrating both of his goals against Swansea last season irked some supporters given his links with the club, but they've got a job on their hands to stop him adding to his tally of six league goals.

Ben Cabango and Harry Darling have formed a rock-solid partnership at the back this season, and keeping a clean sheet against Piroe, James and co would be a real statement of intent that Swansea are a tough old side to beat.