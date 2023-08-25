Swansea City have waved goodbye to their star man Joel Piroe and though it might not feel that way to Swans fans, that could be a good thing.

The Dutchman signed for Leeds in a £12million deal, boosting Daniel Farke's forward options and seeing the Welsh club make a healthy profit on the Dutchman.

But despite the perceived negatives surrounding the deal, Piroe's move could be viewed as a positive, with Swansea only having to look at Blackburn Rovers' transfer strategy last season.

Why have Swansea done the right thing over Joel Piroe's exit?

Despite reports linking Piroe with a new contract in South Wales, there was generally an overriding feeling that the Dutchman would be moving on at some point in the transfer window - be it to the Premier League or elsewhere in the Championship. His tallies for Swansea over the past two years have been outstanding, recording a goal almost every two games at second-tier level.

Piroe will, of course, be a sorry miss at the Swansea.com Stadium. His output will be tough to match, but to say that he has only one year left on his contract, taking the money is by far and away the best option they could've chosen - with Blackburn last season being a shining example of where to go wrong.

The season before last, Ben Brereton Diaz had endured his breakthrough season at Rovers, notching 22 league goals in just 37 league games for the Lancashire outfit as they missed out on a play-off place by six points.

Another 14 goals last season was a solid outing for the talisman as Blackburn went for broke. Bids flew in over the summer and the January windows for the Rovers striker, and whilst the club knew they'd be gaining a good fee for the Stoke-born Chile international, they opted not to sell Brereton Diaz.

As a result, their failure to qualify for the play-offs, despite being third at the turn of the year, meant that Brereton Diaz didn't sign an extension as the club failed to win promotion to the Premier League and opted to join Villarreal on a free transfer - so Rovers missed out on a potential £15million influx.

Instead, they've had to sign Niall Ennis to contend with Sam Gallagher, and whilst the ex-Plymouth man has good potential, it's not a signing that will replace the goals of Brereton Diaz just yet.

Swansea have done well in that regard - take the money now, and buy an adequate replacement whilst also strengthening other areas.

Will Joel Piroe be a good signing for Leeds United?

Based purely on his goal tallies for Swansea, and judging on Farke's partnership with an out-and-out striker like Teemu Pukki whilst at Norwich, there is every reason to believe that Piroe would be an outstanding signing for the Whites.

Once the uncertainty surrounding Luis Sinisterra, Wilfried Gnonto and Illan Meslier stops, Farke will be able to get to work on his team - and the pedigree he has at this level is unrivaled. His previous two campaigns in the Championship have resulted in winning the league title and, despite giving Leicester City a seven-point headstart for that accolade, you can be certain that with Piroe, the club are in good hands.

The German coach has got the goalscorer he was desperate for while Swansea have made a sizeable profit and avoided losing their star forward on a free transfer.