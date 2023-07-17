Swansea City are weighing up a move for Newcastle United’s Harrison Ashby.

According to Wales Online journalist Tom Coleman, the 21-year-old is on the Welsh outfit’s radar going into the new season.

The club is currently looking to improve the squad’s defensive options in the transfer market, with business picking up at the club.

Michael Duff has been appointed as the replacement for Russell Martin, who was poached by Championship rival Southampton earlier in the window.

The former Barnsley boss will be looking to improve on the team’s 10th place finish in the league last season with new additions to arrive as part of those plans.

Who is Harrison Ashby?

Ashby came through the academy system at West Ham before signing for the Magpies earlier this window.

The right-back joined Eddie Howe’s side in a deal worth a reported £3 million pounds on deadline day of the most recent January transfer window.

He has earned praise for his physicality, while also still possessing plenty of technical qualities.

The full back looks to get forward whenever possible and contribute in attack, which would make him a good fit for this Swansea side tactically.

The defender does lack first team experience having been unable to break into the senior team at West Ham and Newcastle.

Ashby also spent time in the Chelsea youth academy before making the switch to their London rivals at a very young age.

Ashby made his debut West Ham appearance in 2020 in a League Cup second round clash with Charlton Athletic, coming off the bench in the closing stages of a 3-0 win.

The youngster has also featured for the Scotland underage side at U17, 19 and 21 levels.

What is the latest Swansea City transfer news?

Morgan Whittaker is expected to make his departure from Swansea soon, with a deal now agreed with Plymouth Argyle for the forward.

Josh Ginnelly, Josh Key and Jerry Yates have already signed for the Swans, with the Championship season set to get underway in a few weeks.

Duff will take the reins of his first competitive game for his new club on 5 August in a clash against Birmingham City.

The team will take part in a number of friendly matches between now and then as their preparations for the new term intensify.

Would Harrison Ashby be a good signing for Swansea City?

Ashby would fill a hole in the squad that needs to be addressed at right-back, where the team is looking seriously light on options.

Reinforcing the defence is a must for Swansea given the departures that they’ve had in the last couple of months.

Duff will be looking to add further signings to his squad before the campaign is out, but Ashby would be a solid addition.

The 21-year-old is highly rated, even if first team opportunities have been few and far between so far in his career.

This would be a great chance for him to prove himself to Howe, who has yet to give him a run-out in the Newcastle side since signing him just six months ago.

Although it remains to be seen whether an approach for the youngster would be on a temporary or permanent basis.