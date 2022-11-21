Swansea City & Watford in transfer battle for top-flight defender

Swansea City and Watford are both interested in bringing Patrick van Aanholt back to England in the January transfer window.

The left-back is currently with Galatasaray but he has fallen down the pecking order at the Turkish giants and failed to make the matchday squad in many of their recent league fixtures.

Therefore, a departure in the upcoming transfer window is to be expected and reports from Turkey have claimed that both the Swans and the Hornets are keeping tabs on the 32-year-old.

They state that a big fee wouldn’t be required to land the defender, with the Super Lig side determined to get his salary off their books.

It’s an area of the pitch that both Swansea and Watford will want to strengthen in the New Year and bringing in a player with the pedigree of van Aanholt would be considered a coup.

Of course, the full-back will be well known to fans in English football as he has spent most of his career in the country, with his most recent spells at Sunderland and Crystal Palace before he moved to Galatasaray.

The verdict

This would be a smart signing for either club as van Aanholt is still a very good player and would be able to settle in instantly to the Championship.

Both clubs require a lot from their full-backs in an attacking sense, so the Dutchman would fit the bill in that sense as that’s where he excels.

So, this could be one to monitor in the next window and it will be interesting to see where the player ends up as it’s clear he needs to leave the Istanbul outfit if he wants regular minutes.

