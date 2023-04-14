Swansea City and Huddersfield Town will both be looking to secure a victory tomorrow when they face each other in the Championship.

The Swans extended their unbeaten run at this level to four games earlier this week by defeating Wigan Athletic.

A brace from Joel Piroe sealed a 2-0 win for Russell Martin's side at the DW Stadium.

Unfortunately for Swansea, their recent upturn in form has come too late in terms of the race for a top-six finish.

With five games left to play, the Swans find themselves nine points adrift of Blackburn Rovers who occupy the final play-off spot.

Set to play in the Championship again next season, Swansea will be aiming to produce some positive performances between now and the end of the term before switching their attention to the summer transfer window.

As for Huddersfield, they recently managed to bolster their hopes of achieving survival by accumulating four points over the Easter period.

After securing a 3-2 win over Watford on Good Friday, the Terriers were forced to settle for a draw in their meeting with Blackburn Rovers as their opponents netted a late equaliser at the John Smith's Stadium.

Currently two points above the relegation zone, Huddersfield will be keen to extend this gap in the coming weeks.

What is David Prutton's prediction for Swansea City's clash with Huddersfield Town?

Ahead of Saturday's game, EFL expert David Prutton has opted to share a score prediction.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has revealed that he believes that this match between Swansea and Huddersfield will end in a 2-2 draw.

Will Prutton's prediction turn out to be correct?

While Huddersfield's fans will be relatively content with seeing their side pick up a point at the Swansea.com Stadium, the hosts will be determined to defy Prutton's prediction by defeating Neil Warnock's side.

If both sides perform at their very best, it would not be at all surprising if this game does indeed turn out to be a high-scoring affair.

Swansea have scored seven goals in their last four league games while Huddersfield have managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions over this particular period.

While Huddersfield will need to be wary of the threat that Swansea's top-scorer Joel Piroe will pose in this fixture, Jack Rudoni could potentially make a difference for the Yorkshire-based outfit on Saturday.

After opening his goal-scoring account for the Terriers against Watford, Rudoni netted again in their meeting with Blackburn earlier this week.