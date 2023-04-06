Swansea City and Coventry City will both be determined to secure a positive result tomorrow when they face each other in the Championship.

The Swans picked up a dramatic victory over arch-rivals Cardiff City last weekend.

With the game seemingly set to end in a 2-2 draw, Ben Cabango scored the winning goal for Russell Martin's side in stoppage-time.

Having completed a league double over Cardiff for the second consecutive season, Swansea will now be looking to end the season on a high.

Whereas the Swans are no longer in contention for a play-off spot, they could go on to achieve a top-half finish if they embark on a winning run in the coming weeks.

As for Coventry, they will still be eyeing up a place in the top-six despite their heavy defeat to Stoke City last weekend.

The Sky Blues were outclassed by the Potters at the Coventry Building Society Arena as goals from Jacob Brown, Tyrese Campbell, Will Smallbone and Ki-Jana Hoever secured a 4-0 win for the visitors.

Only four points adrift of Blackburn Rovers, who occupy the final play-off spot, Coventry could move to within striking distance of Jon Dahl Tomasson's side if they secure all three points on their travels on Friday.

What is David Prutton's prediction for Swansea City vs Coventry City?

Ahead of this fixture, pundit David Prutton has opted to share a score prediction.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton has revealed that he believes the game will end in a 1-1.

Will Joel Piroe and Viktor Gyokeres make an impact for their respective sides in this fixture?

It is fair to say that neither side will be willing to settle for a draw in this fixture and thus both sets of supporters will be hoping that Prutton's prediction turns out to be wide of the mark.

The game could potentially be decided by the performances of Joel Piroe and Viktor Gyokeres.

Piroe scored his 15th goal of the season in Swansea' victory over Cardiff and will be confident in his ability to cause issues for Coventry's defenders as he managed to find the back of the net in the reverse fixture.

Gyokeres meanwhile has been a stand-out performer in the Championship this season.

The Sweden international has provided an impressive total of 26 direct goal contributions in the 39 appearances that he has made at this level for Coventry during the current campaign.