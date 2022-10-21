Swansea City vs Cardiff City: Sky Sports pundit issues prediction for South Wales derby

Swansea City and Cardiff City will both be desperate to claim bragging rights on Sunday in the latest South Wales derby.

The Swans managed to bounce back from their recent defeat to Burnley by securing a 3-2 victory over Reading on Tuesday.

Having accumulated 12 points from their last five league fixtures, Russell Martin’s side will be brimming with confidence heading into this showdown.

As for Cardiff, they will be aiming to deliver a response to their 3-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers when they head to the Swansea.com Stadium this weekend.

Both sides will be without players for this clash due to suspension.

Joel Piroe will be unavailable for selection for Swansea following his dismissal in the club’s clash with the Clarets whilst Cardiff defender Jack Simpson was shown a red card against QPR.

Last season, Swansea became the first team to claim the league double in this fixture as they comfortably defeated the Bluebirds on two occasions.

Ahead of Sunday’s meeting, pundit David Prutton has predicted that Swansea will beat Cardiff 2-0.

In his latest Sky Sports column, Prutton said: “That was some response from Swansea.

“Bludgeoned at Burnley last weekend, two goals down against Reading in midweek, and they battled back to win 3-2.

“It is five wins from six now.

“From the moment Cardiff went down to 10 men and conceded that penalty you knew they didn’t have a chance at QPR.

“They need to get a move on and appoint a new manager.

“Hard to see much past a home win here.”

The Verdict

If both sides are able to step up to the mark in this fixture, it could turn out to be a fascinating encounter.

Cardiff will need Callum Robinson to be firing on all cylinders if they are to have a chance of picking up a positive result on their travels.

The Republic of Ireland international has provided an impressive total of five direct goal contributions for the Bluebirds since sealing a move to the club last month.

As for Swansea, they could prove to be too strong for their opponents if they use the momentum that they gained from their victory over Reading to their advantage in this fixture.

Oli Cooper will unquestionably fancy his chances of delivering the goods against the Bluebirds as he has scored in two of his last three appearances.