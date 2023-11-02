Both Swansea and Sunderland come into the game off the back of wins against Blackburn and Norwich City respectively, meaning both sets of players will be backing their chances come 3pm on Saturday.

Despite this, Michael Duff's side will be wary of the fact that they've lost two home games on the bounce, so will be looking for a reaction when they come up against the Black Cats.

The away side started the season well, but just one win in their last four games has seen them stagnate in the table, so they'll be looking to improve their situation with a win over Swansea.

Tony Mowbray's side currently sit 8th in the Championship on 22 points, just one point behind 6th place Cardiff City, as they bid to make the play-offs for a second consecutive season.

A win for the home side however would see them move to within one point of Saturday's opponents as they attempt a shot at promotion, that would see them return to the Premier League for the first time since 2018.

Swansea will be extra confident going into the match, having won the last four fixtures against Sunderland, dating back to a 3-0 Premier League win in December 2016 to start of the run.

Ahead of the match, we take a look at the important details for fans interest in the clash between Swansea and Sunderland.

What's the latest team news ahead of Swansea City v Sunderland?

Like recent weeks, Swansea will be without long-term absentees Joe Allen, Nathan Wood and Josh Ginnelly, but there are no fresh injuries to report on.

Sunderland have been handed a boost with the return of three players back in training this week following some injury issues earlier on in the season. Adil Aouchciche has returned after missing the last two games, but according to Mowbray the youngster will not be back for 'one to two weeks'. Eliezer Mayenda and Aji Alese are the other names to have returned to light training.

The Black Cats will be without long-term absentee Corry Evans, who ruptured his cruciate ligament in January, as well as Timothee Pembele and Jay Matete, who are both still recovering from long-term injuries.

Is the Swansea City v Sunderland game on TV?

The match will not be shown on terrestrial TV in the UK, but will be available to listen to on BBC Radio Wales or through streaming passes on the respective club websites.

How much are tickets to the Swansea City v Sunderland match?

Tickets are still available to buy for Swansea City fans here. Prices for Sunderland fans looking to make the trip to Swansea range from £11 for Under 12's and £32.50 for Adults and are available to buy here.

What time does the Swansea City v Sunderland game kick-off?

The match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, making it an early start for the Mackems making the trip down to South Wales.

In pretty standard procedure, Swansea City v Sunderland is not the only game that takes place at 3pm with 10 other Championship fixtures taking place at the same time.

The 10 games are sandwiched between the Leicester City v Leeds United game on Friday night at 8pm and the Norwich City v Blackburn fixture that takes place on Sunday at 12pm.