Highlights Swansea City's match against Southampton could be pivotal in the Championship promotion race.

New Swansea head coach Luke Williams will reunite with former manager Russell Martin.

A victory for Swansea could be a huge blow to Southampton's automatic promotion hopes.

Swansea City will be hoping to deal former manager Russell Martin a huge blow in the race for Championship promotion as they welcome Southampton to South Wales this weekend.

It will be the first time the 38-year-old has returned to the Swansea.com Stadium after leaving for the Saints in June last year.

It could prove to be a pivotal weekend in the race for automatic promotion, with Martin's side currently three points off the top two, with Leicester City welcoming Ipswich Town to the King Power Stadium on Monday evening.

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

Luke Williams reuniting with Russell Martin

New Swansea head coach Luke Williams will take charge of his first Championship home fixture since rejoining the club at the start of January.

The 42-year-old oversaw an FA Cup victory over Morecambe in his first outing in the Swans dugout, before earning a point away to Birmingham City on the weekend following Jordan James' injury-time equaliser for the hosts.

However, the clash this weekend will see him reunite with Martin. Williams spent two years as Martin's assistant in two separate spells.

The first saw them take over MK Dons in League One, guiding them to a 13th place finish and gaining many admirers from their possession-based style of play. The pair would move to Swansea in August 2021, finishing 15th, before Williams would leave the club to restart his own managerial career at then National League side, Notts County - Martin would leave the club at the conclusion of the 2022/23 season after back-to-back mid-table finishes.

Williams would go on to achieve promotion and get the Magpies back into the Football League, guiding them to sixth place in League Two before returning to Wales at the start of the year.

And he will certainly want to improve on the sides' previous encounter on Boxing Day as Southampton ran riot at St. Mary's, scoring four second-half goals to complete a resounding 5-0 win.

Swansea victory v Southampton could be huge for promotion race

A victory for Williams and Swansea could prove to be a huge blow for Martin's promotion aspirations, as the Championship enters the second half of the season. It could be the perfect revenge for that aforementioned defeat and, of course, Martin walking out on the club and ditching the project he had started in South Wales.

Defeat would leave Saints on 55 points, allowing Leeds United the opportunity to move to within a point of third place when they face Preston North End on Sunday afternoon. It would also mean that Ipswich turning Leicester over at the King Power Stadium on Monday would leave the top-two back in a very commanding position.

Of course, the best case scenario for Southampton is to win and Ipswich drop more points at Leicester. If they fail to turn Swansea over, they will virtually have their Leicester City kit on by Monday night.

With a couple of tasty reunions at Swansea for Martin to contend with on Saturday, a victory is far from a foregone conclusion, despite what the table and form guide tells us.

If Swansea can ruin Martin's South Wales return, it could well tip the course the automatic promotion race is heading.