Swansea City v QPR score prediction issued by Sky Sports pundit

It looks set to be a cracking Championship clash when Swansea City welcome Queens Park Rangers to the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The home side have had the slower start to the season of the two, winning just one in their last five league matches.

Last time out in midweek, the Swans were denied all three points very late on, with Tyrese Campbell’s 91st minute equaliser cancelling out Joel Piroe’s sixth minute strike on the night.

That result leaves Russell Martin’s side sitting 21st in the Championship table – a position they will be keen to improve upon, even at this early stage.

Things couldn’t look any different for QPR heading into this weekend’s fixture.

The R’s have lost just one of their last five in the league, winning their last two.

Tuesday night’s impressive 3-1 home victory followed an equally impressive result away at Watford (3-2 W) last weekend.

With that being said, Sky Sports EFL expert and columnist David Prutton is backing the R’s to make it three league wins on the bounce this weekend.

In his Sky Sports column, Prutton predicted a scoreline of Swansea 1-2 QPR.

The Verdict

You can see why David Prutton is backing QPR for the victory here.

The R’s are in fine form and have momentum on their side going into the weekend, whereas Swansea will be feeling deflated after conceding a late equaliser away at Stoke in midweek.

That being said, Swansea really do need to start picking up some positive results, and in front of their home fans this weekend could be the perfect opportunity to kickstart their campaign.

It would be going against the grain to back a home win, but I certainly don’t think this will be an easy match up for QPR.