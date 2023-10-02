Swansea City take on Norwich City in the Championship at the Swansea.com Stadium on Wednesday night.

After picking up their first league win of the season against Sheffield Wednesday the previous week, the Swans made it back-to-back victories with an emphatic 3-0 win over Millwall at The Den on Saturday.

Jamal Lowe's first half penalty and second half strikes from Matt Grimes and Mykola Kukharevych sealed all three points for the visitors to further ease the pressure on manager Michael Duff.

Swansea currently sit 19th in the table, one point clear of the relegation zone.

Following two consecutive league defeats, Norwich returning to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Birmingham City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Two goals in five second half minutes from Gabriel Sara and Jonathan Rowe secured the win for the Canaries, and David Wagner's side are seventh in the table, level on points with the play-off places.

What is the latest Swansea City and Norwich City team news?

Swansea's comprehensive win over Millwall is particularly impressive given the extensive injury list Duff is currently contending with.

Prior to the game against the Lions, Duff confirmed that winger Josh Ginnelly will be out for the season with an Achilles injury, while defender Nathan Wood and midfielder Joe Allen are facing three months out with ankle and groin injuries respectively.

"It's not been a great week," Duff told the BBC.

"Woody's going to need surgery on his ankle so we're looking at three months. Joe Allen had surgery on his groin and he's a similar time frame.

"Josh Ginnelly is out for the rest of the season. He had a total rupture of his Achilles."

The Swans are sweating over the fitness of striker Jerry Yates after he was forced off against Millwall, while defender Kristian Pedersen missed the game with a groin injury and is doubtful for the visit of the Canaries.

"Yates had to go off to today," Duff told Wales Online.

"Pedersen broke down in the week. Hopefully, Yates is just two dead legs. Not sure Kristian will be ready [for Norwich City] because he felt his groin in training."

Norwich will again be without last season's top scorer Josh Sargent, who is expected to be out until the New Year after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury, while fellow striker Ashley Barnes will be out until after the November international break with a knee injury.

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn overcame a shoulder injury to play in the win over Birmingham on Saturday, but Marcelino Nunez, Jacob Sorensen and long-term absentee Grant Hanley will remain sidelined for the trip to South Wales.

Is Swansea City v Norwich City on TV?

The game will be shown on the Sky Sports Football Red Button on Tuesday night.

Supporters can also follow updates from the game on Gillette Labs Soccer Special on Sky Sports News and highlights will be available on the English Football League Highlights show on ITV4 at 11pm on Wednesday night, repeated at 1am on ITV1.

Swansea City v Norwich City ticket news

Tickets for Swansea supporters can still be bought here, while Norwich fans can purchase tickets for the away end here.

What time does Swansea City v Norwich City kick off?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm on Wednesday night.