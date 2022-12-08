Swansea City v Norwich City: Latest team news, score prediction, is there a live stream? What time is kick off?

Swansea City host Norwich City at the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday as Championship action resumes following the World Cup break.

The Swans are looking to return to winning ways after five games without a win, although four of those were draws.

Their last game before the break was a disappointing 0-0 draw against bottom side Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Russell Martin’s side currently sit eighth in the table, but they are level on points with six-placed Queens Park Rangers.

The Canaries are fifth in the table, just one point clear of Saturday’s opponents.

It has been a frustrating few weeks for Dean Smith’s side and they lost 2-1 to Middlesbrough at Carrow Road last time out.

Pressure has begun to mount on Smith after a run of two wins in their last ten games, with the club six points behind second-placed Sheffield United and nine behind leaders Burnley.

The team have so far failed to replicate the performance levels which saw them win the Championship title in each of their last two seasons in the league and that made them favourites once again this campaign.

A report in The Sun in October suggested that Swans boss Martin was under consideration if Norwich did opt to make a change, but it seems like they are sticking by Smith by now.

The game will see Martin come up against the club who he made 309 appearances for over nine years, captaining the team on many occasions and winning three promotions during his time at Carrow Road.

Latest team news

Swansea will have all of their players who were away in Qatar available for the game.

Ollie Cooper, Joe Allen and Ben Cabango were with Wales, while Olivier Ntcham was part of the Cameroon squad, but with both countries eliminated, they are all in contention to play.

Michael Obafemi and Harry Darling were absent from the squad for friendlies during the break after both picked up knocks, but they were rested as a precautionary measure and could feature here. Liam Walsh is a longer-term absentee, but could return in January.

As for Norwich, striker Josh Sargent is a doubt after missing the USA’s last 16 defeat to the Netherlands in the World Cup on Saturday with a right ankle sprain.

Smith will be without Andrew Omobamidele, Adam Idah, Jonathan Rowe and Jacob Sorensen who all remain sidelined.

Score prediction

With the sides separated by just a point and both out of form prior to the World Cup break, this is an extremely intriguing encounter.

It is unknown how much the month-long hiatus will affect teams and whether they will simply just pick up where they left off.

The Swans are unbeaten at home since September and it looks like a tricky trip to South Wales for the Canaries, particularly given the increasing scrutiny on Smith.

It will be quite a tight game, but with the visitors low on confidence and likely to be missing Sargent, who is their top goalscorer this season with nine goals, Swansea may just edge this one.

Prediction: Swansea City 1-0 Norwich City

Is there a live stream?

No, the game is not being streamed due to the blackout rule in the United Kingdom.

What time is kick off?

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon, unchanged despite England taking on France in the World Cup at 7pm later that day.