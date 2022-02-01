Swansea City v Luton Town: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Swansea City welcome Luton Town to the Swansea.com Stadium tonight, with both clubs looking to take advantage of the games in hand they possess.

The Swans are currently in 18th place, however, they are not in any immediate danger of the relegation zone, holding 12 more points than Peterborough United in 22nd.

The Hatters will be looking to push for a play-off spot as the season progresses, with Nathan Jones’ side six points from the play-offs and they know that wins in their two games in hand on West Brom could see Luton displace the struggling Baggies.

Swansea managed to come away with a point at Kenilworth Road in the reverse fixture in September after finding themselves 3-0 down at half time.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Cardiff City players ever played for Swansea City?

1 of 28 1) Aron Gunnarsson Yes No

Latest team news

Flynn Downes will be back in contention for a starting place for the visit of Luton, following his return from suspension.

Michael Obafemi and Olivier Ntcham could return to the starting line up for the Swans after Saturday’s disappointing 2-0 loss at Hull City, with the latter changing the game when the teams met at Kenilworth Road in September.

Hannes Wolf has started the last two games after making the move from Borussia Monchengladbach, whilst it might be too big of an ask for Nathaniel Ogbeta to be ready after putting pen-to-paper last night.

It remains to be seen if Jordan Clark and Elijah Adebayo will be fit enough to travel to South Wales tomorrow, whilst new signing Jed Steer could make a start after training yesterday.

Harry Cornick is also edging closer to a start after making his first appearance of 2022 at the weekend, and despite Fred Onyedinma impressing, Cornick’s general importance and influence could help him force his way into the starting XI.

Is there a live stream?

The game will not be broadcast on Sky Sports or on Red Button, whilst the game is also not available on Swans TV or on iFollow.

However, both clubs will have audio passes available for tomorrow’s clash.

What time is kick-off?

Tomorrow evening’s tie kicks off at 7:45 pm.