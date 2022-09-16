Swansea City v Hull City: EFL pundit issues score prediction ahead of weekend clash

Both sides will be looking to put disappointing midweek results behind them at the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

The home side, Swansea City, were beaten very late on against Championship high-flyers Sheffield United on Tuesday night, with Reda Khadra firing home a 94th minute winner for the Blades.

That result leaves the Swans 22nd in the league standings heading into the weekend.

The visitors, meanwhile, Hull City, were beaten in emphatic fashion at home to Stoke City.

The Potters ran out 3-0 winners at the MKM Stadium, condemning the Tigers to their third consecutive league defeat.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton is predicting that rot to be put to an end, though, although only by achieving a draw in south Wales.

In his Sky Sports column, Prutton wrote: “It was another late blow for Swansea in midweek.”

“The fifth time Rusell Martin has seen his side concede in the 90th minute or later this season.

“It is turning into a very concerning trend and they head into the weekend in the bottom three after that defeat to Sheffield United.

“Hull have badly slipped off the boil with three defeats on the bounce.

“They were comprehensively beaten by Stoke on Tuesday night and need to bounce back quickly.

“I think this is set up nicely for a score draw. Prutton predicts: 1-1.”

The Verdict

A draw does seem a safe result to go for here.

Although, if any side were to win it, you’d perhaps think it was to be the away side.

Hull have had some good results so far this season, unfortunately for them though, they have also had a few stinkers.

A share of the points would be a positive result for both sides, in all honesty, even if they could both do with the full share.