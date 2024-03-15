Highlights Ramsey may return for Cardiff vs. Swansea, Cardiff on winning streak.

Decision on Ramsey's inclusion pending, caution urged to avoid reinjury.

Ramsey's potential return crucial for Cardiff's push for a play-off spot.

Aaron Ramsey could make his return to Cardiff City’s team this weekend for their major clash with Swansea City.

There is no bigger game all season for either side, with the south Wales derby set for Saturday afternoon.

The Bluebirds earned the bragging rights last time out with a 2-0 win over the Swans, with Erol Bulut’s side now coming into this upcoming meeting as the in-form team.

Cardiff have won their last four in a row, and could receive a further boost through the potential availability of star man Aaron Ramsey.

The midfielder has been out of action with a calf injury since February, with his last appearance coming in a 2-0 loss to West Brom.

Bulut has confirmed that a decision will be made on Saturday over whether Ramsey will be included in the team or not.

While the 33-year-old is back in training, the Cardiff boss also admitted he doesn’t want to risk re-aggravating his injury in case it causes him to miss any more of the campaign.

“We are going to decide [Saturday] if he will be with us in the squad or not,” said Bulut, via Dai Sport.

“Today he trained and tomorrow we will see.

“I don’t want to risk Aaron to let him play 20 or 30 minutes and then lose him for the rest of the season so I need to speak to the medical team and Ramsey.”

Related "Would be unlikely" - Nat Phillips Cardiff City transfer claim issued as Liverpool loanee shines FLW's Cardiff City fan pundit has discussed the potential of adding Nat Phillips to the squad on a permanent basis this summer

It was initially expected that Ramsey would be out of action until after the March international break.

However, his selection in the Wales squad for that break this week raised eyebrows over his potential return to action.

This has led to speculation that he could be included in the Cardiff team for the big derby clash against Swansea, with Bulut now hinting at that possibility.

Aaron Ramsey's importance to Cardiff City

Aaron Ramsey's 2023-24 league goals - per Fbref.com Opponent (Home or Away) Result Leicester City (A) 2-1 loss Ipswich Town (A) 3-2 loss Swansea City (H) 2-0 win

Ramsey’s last start for Cardiff came six months ago in the 2-0 win over their bitter rivals, Swansea.

His penalty helped end a four-game losing run against Swansea, with the Bluebirds enjoying the upper hand over their rivals so far this season.

While availability has been an issue this season, his impact when available has been quite noticeable - he's also scored goals in big games or against tough opposition.

The gap between these two rivals is currently 10 points going into this weekend’s fixture in Swansea.

Cardiff are 11th in the table, and are still fighting for a possible top six finish in the Championship.

Ramsey’s availability in the remainder of the season could be key to Bulut’s team earning a play-off place.

The two sides meet at 12.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

Cardiff must tread carefully with Ramsey

Ramsey has featured just eight times in the Championship this season, but he has scored three goals.

So, while fitness is a major concern, it is clear that he has the potential to make a big impact when available.

Thus, Cardiff must tread carefully on Saturday when deciding to give Ramsey some game time.

The gap to the play-offs is just five points, which can absolutely be overturned over nine games if they can maintain this winning run, so having Ramsey available after the break will be more important than any impact he can have in one game.