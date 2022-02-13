Swansea City v Bristol City: Match preview

Bristol City make the trip over the River Severn once again, as they face Swansea City in the Sky Bet Championship

The Robins come off the back of a 2-1 win against Reading at Ashton Gate, with the hosts experiencing a 3-0 defeat at the bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on Trent.

In their last match-up, the Swans picked up all three points at Ashton Gate, as the Robins just couldn’t capitalise on what was actually a dominant performance.

Swansea currently sit in 17th place in the Championship, just two points below Bristol City in 16th, with two games in hand over the visitors.

Form

Bristol City – WLDLW

The Robins have picked up seven points from their last five games, though have struggled away from home, not winning a game on the road since their 3-2 victory against Peterborough back in October.

Swansea City– LWLLD

Swansea have only picked up four points from their last five games, losing three, though their home form has been fairly inconsistent in recent matches, also losing three of their last five.

Injury and suspension updates

The Robins will remain without Matty James (foot injury), Andy King (hamstring), George Tanner (hamstring), Rob Atkinson (calf), Nathan Baker (concussion) and Kasey Palmer (knee), with Callum O’Dowda (knee) also out for 4-6 weeks after his late substitution on Wednesday night.

Swansea haven’t particularly struggled with injuries in recent games, though Ryan Bennett will be side-lined after receiving a red card against Stoke City in midweek.

Squad Predictions

Bristol City – Max O’Leary should remain in goal after a good performance on Wednesday night, with a back three of Vyner, Klose and Kalas, and Dasilva and Pring as wing-backs. In midfield we should see a similar duo of Massengo and Scott, though with the former limping off early on against Reading, and the manager stating that it’ll be a 50/50 chance that the Frenchman starts, Ayman Benarous could step in alongside his former Under 23s partner. Up front, we should see top-scorer Andi Weimann, with Antoine Semenyo and Chris Martin just ahead.

Swansea – Fisher should remain in goal, with a back three of Cabango, Downes, and Manning – with Ryan Bennett sidelined after picking up a red card in midweek. Christie and Wolf should remain as wing-backs, with Grimes and Ntcham in central midfield. Former Bristol City playmaker Jamie Paterson should start just ahead of the midfield duo, with Obafemi and Piroe leading the line.

Referees

The officials for Sunday’s match will be as follows:

Referee: Keith Stroud

Assistant Referees: Sam Lewis and Jonathan Hunt

Fourth Official: Joshua Smith

Referee Keith Stroud has given out a total of 74 yellow cards in 18 games, with an average of 4.11 per game. He has also given out a single red card, as well as a penalty.

The Verdict

With the two sides sitting just two points away from each other in the league table, and their locational proximity almost considering this game a derby, this proves to be a very competitive match.

The Robins will be hoping to build on their 2-1 win against Reading on Wednesday night, and the Swans needing to bounce back from a poor performance against Stoke, this could be a very close game.

A draw is the likely outcome of this Sunday’s match, though it is certainly tough to call with both sides determined to pick up points to move up the table.

Score prediction – 1-1