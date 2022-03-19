Swansea City v Birmingham City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Swansea City take on Birmingham City this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship in a match that could potentially be rather entertaining.

The two sides look set for mid-table finishes at best this year, with the play-offs too far away and the teams below them in the relegation zone also a fair handful of points further down in the league.

That said, then, there’s every chance that this could be an open game between two sets of players that do not really have any pressure riding on them, and here’s all the key info you need…

Latest team news

Ryan Bennett is the main fresh concern for Swansea, with him facing a late fitness to be available for the matchday squad if needed.

As for Birmingham, Matija Sarkic, Troy Deeney, George Friend and Adan George are unavailable due to injury whilst Kristian Pedersen is suspended.

Is there a live stream?

There isn’t in the UK. The game falls inside the EFL’s blackout window and so highlights are the best option, with EFL on Quest airing at 9pm this evening.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm this afternoon.

Score prediction

As mentioned, it could be an open game so we’re going for a 2-2 draw.