Swansea City have made a solid start to the new Championship season, and will consider themselves in the mix for a play-off place before the run up to the busy Christmas schedule.

Luke Williams’ side finished 14th in the table in the previous campaign, so will be aiming to improve on that finish come May 2025.

The Swans haven’t quite been able to keep pace with the front-runners so far, such as Sunderland and Sheffield United, but there are still a lot of games left to be played, and a lot of points to be played for.

City will also have the January transfer window at the start of 2025 as an opportunity to boost their top six chances going into the final few months of the campaign.

The winter market will open in the new year, with the club likely already planning ahead for any potential incomings.

Swansea City need identified heading into January transfer window

When asked what area of the team the club should prioritise this winter, FLW’s Swansea City fan pundit James Fleming highlighted the attacking midfield area as somewhere that needs a bolstering.

He believes that the recruitment team should take a closer look at summer target Noel Milleskog from Swedish side Sirius, who was reportedly a target for the South Wales outfit back in August, but a deal was never done, and despite being primarily more of a winger, the 22-year-old is backed to be the kind of player that could come in at Swansea and make a difference.

“I think it needs to be an attacking midfielder as the position we prioritise in the transfer window,” Fleming told Football League World.

“We’ve not really been creating chances much in games, and it’s down more to not having that sort of spark in the 10 role.

“We have good players who can cover and make chances, but we absolutely need that playmaker who can just be there to create chances.

“Especially with Eom Ji-sung out injured at the minute, it’s really hard to see us doing that.

“I think Noel Milleskog from Sirius in Sweden is probably our best option at the minute, as far as player that we’re aware of.

“He was on our radar throughout the summer window, and he was very close to joining us at one point but the deal never fully materialised.

“But he’s definitely the player we should be looking at to fill that void in our team.”

Noel Milleskog’s impact in Sweden would make him an exciting Swansea City addition

Milleskog signed for Sirius at the start of the year, making the switch from rivals Djurgårdens.

The 22-year-old has made 29 appearances for his current club in the top flight of Swedish football so far, contributing with nine goals and three assists in the attacking phase.

Noel Milleskog - Sirius league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024 29 (27) 9 (3)

The forward played in all but one of the team’s games in the Allsvenskan, with Sirius finishing ninth in the table with 41 points, and in all competitions, Milleskog found the back of the net 11 times.

However, it remains to be seen whether a move to Swansea in January could be on the cards, with Milleskog likely to be in demand due to his form for Sirius.

Swansea City will need extra firepower to push for the Championship play-offs

Swansea’s impressive defensive record has been the key to them being competitive at all in the Championship so far this season.

Williams has kept things tight at the back, and it has made the team very difficult to break down.

But a lack of penetration in the final third has held them back from being a true contender in the play-off battle so far.

If they can add some extra firepower in January, such as a player like Milleskog, then they could become a real threat in the race for the top six - if they don't land someone though, then they could easily fade away.