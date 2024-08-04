Highlights Swansea City's six-figure bid for Adama Sidibeh was rejected, but they are expected to persist with increased offers.

Sidibeh's rich scoring form with St Johnstone and international debut for Gambia make him a valuable asset.

While Sidibeh's potential is unknown, Swansea City could benefit from his success similar to past non-league strikers.

Swansea City have reportedly seen a six-figure bid rejected for St Johnstone hotshot Adama Sidibeh.

According to a recent update from The Sun's Alan Nixon, via his exclusive Patreon service, Swansea have seen a bid rejected for the in-demand forward but are expected to persist with their interest.

The Welsh outfit have been active in the summer window following last season's frustrating 14th-placed Championship finish, bringing in Goncalo Franco, Lawrence Vigouroux, Ji-Sung Eom and Zan Vipotnik to the Swansea.com Stadium.

Vipotnik represents the latest arrival under Luke Williams ahead of his first full campaign in charge, with the ex-Bordeaux striker being unveiled to the Jack Army in Saturday afternoon's 3-0 pre-season victory over Rio Ave. The Slovenian international scored 10 goals in Ligue 2 last term and will carry the responsibility of supplying additional firepower to Swansea's attack following Jerry Yates' loan departure to Derby County.

Swansea have also been linked to Tyrese Campbell, who remains a free agent following his exit from Stoke City at the end of last season and has reportedly received interest from West Bromwich Albion, Sheffield United, Rangers and fierce rivals Cardiff City - who they will face on home soil in the South Wales Derby later this month.

Swansea City bid rejected for Adama Sidebeh

Nixon's fresh report reveals that Swansea's bid of £250,000 has been rejected by the Scottish Premiership outfit, although they're said to be readying an increased offer in order to fight off competitors and will be making more checks on the striker in the coming 48 hours.

As first disclosed by Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke on Thursday, Swansea face competition from both Preston North End and Hibernian in brokering a deal for Sidibeh. The 26-year-old is also believed to be subjected to interest from undisclosed European clubs following a stellar start to life with St Johnstone after only joining from non-league side Warrington Rylands in January.

O'Rourke added that the trio are among a number of clubs who will be in attendance to watch Sidibeh in St Johnstone's league opener at home to Aberdeen tomorrow evening.

Sidibeh's return of five goals from 15 matches helped Craig Levein's side to remain in the Scottish top-flight at the end of last season, with the forward scoring thrice in their final three outings. He's taken his rich goalscoring form into the current Scottish campaign too, notching a recent brace in St Johnstone's 5-1 dismantling of East Fife in the League Cup.

Adama Sidibeh's league stats for St Johnstone in 23/24, as per FotMob Appearances 15 Starts 11 Goals 5 Goals per 90 0.48 Aerial duels won 42

Sidibeh was rewarded for his exploits north of the border by receiving his first international caps for the Gambia national side back in June, and scored just 11 minutes into his debut in their routine victory over the Seychelles.

Adama Sidebeh is worth a punt for Swansea City

Sidibeh largely remains something of an unknown quantity at this stage but Swansea could well reap the rewards of that, with the player's value sure to skyrocket if he carries on his goalscoring divisional displays this term.

Leicester City veteran Jamie Vardy is the classic example of a striker emerging from the non-league game and proving development isn't always linear by kicking on in his career at a later stage, but the current Championship example is Macaulay Langstaff.

Of course, Swansea were said to have been in for Langstaff before he decided to join Millwall and his career ascension can certainly be attributed to Williams, who turned him into one of the most prolific strikers in the country at Meadow Lane.

Quite whether he could have that same influence with Sidibeh remains to be seen, but another striking option simply wouldn't hurt Swansea, and there's little reason why he isn't worth a punt at the very least.